An Iowa Family Of 4 That Was Reported Missing Has Been Found Dead In Mexico
Relatives reported the family from Creston, Iowa, missing after they didn't return from a vacation in Quintana Roo.
An Iowa family of four reported missing Friday was found dead in a vacation condominium in Mexico.
The cause of death was asphyxiation by toxic gases, officials in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo said Saturday.
A relative wrote on Facebook that the Sharps had traveled to Mexico on March 15 and were supposed to fly home from Cancun to St. Louis on Wednesday.
Stephanie Baer is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
