An Iowa Family Of 4 That Was Reported Missing Has Been Found Dead In Mexico

Relatives reported the family from Creston, Iowa, missing after they didn't return from a vacation in Quintana Roo.

By Stephanie K. Baer

Stephanie K. Baer

Last updated on March 24, 2018, at 9:21 p.m. ET

Posted on March 23, 2018, at 6:48 p.m. ET

An Iowa family of four reported missing Friday was found dead in a vacation condominium in Mexico.

Kevin and Amy Sharp and their two children, Sterling, 12, and Adrianna, 7, were reported missing just after midnight Friday.

Relatives told police the family was supposed to attend a basketball game Thursday night but never showed, authorities in Iowa said.

Mexican authorities conducted a welfare check at the condo they were staying at in Tulum, a small coastal town on Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula, and found all four family members deceased, Creston Police Chief Paul Ver Meer told reporters.

The cause of death was asphyxiation by toxic gases, officials in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo said Saturday.

La Fiscalía General del Estado informa que la autoridad ministerial investiga el hallazgo de cuatro cuerpos sin vida (dos varones y dos mujeres), en un complejo turístico de Tulum. Durante la inspección, no se encontraron huellas de violencia en los cuerpos ni la habitación. https://t.co/BtBwvONQjW
Fiscalía General QR @FGEQuintanaRoo

La Fiscalía General del Estado informa que la autoridad ministerial investiga el hallazgo de cuatro cuerpos sin vida (dos varones y dos mujeres), en un complejo turístico de Tulum. Durante la inspección, no se encontraron huellas de violencia en los cuerpos ni la habitación. https://t.co/BtBwvONQjW

No signs of violence were found on their bodies or in the room where they were discovered, the Quintana Roo attorney general's office said in a statement.

On Monday, state prosecutor Miguel Ángel Pech told local radio station Radio Formula that a gas leak from a water heater was likely responsible for the deaths.

They were dead for between 36 and 48 hours before their bodies were found, according to reports.

A relative wrote on Facebook that the Sharps had traveled to Mexico on March 15 and were supposed to fly home from Cancun to St. Louis on Wednesday.

They had been expected to attend a basketball game at Southwestern Community College basketball game in Danville, Illinois, on Thursday, according to the post.In an email to BuzzFeed News, a US State Department spokesperson confirmed the deaths."We extend our sincere condolences to friends and family," the spokesperson said. "Our Consulate in Merida is providing consular services. Out of respect for the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment."Relatives told ABC News that the bodies of the family will be returned to Iowa Wednesday. In a phone interview with ABC News, Amy Sharp's sister Renee Hoyt said, "My mother is holding up, doing the best she can. We're all supporting her."Hoyt said knowing the cause of death was not violent gave the family some closure."Our main concern right now is getting our family back," she said. "We haven't even thought of any lawsuit or anything like that."

They had been expected to attend a basketball game at Southwestern Community College basketball game in Danville, Illinois, on Thursday, according to the post.

In an email to BuzzFeed News, a US State Department spokesperson confirmed the deaths.

"We extend our sincere condolences to friends and family," the spokesperson said. "Our Consulate in Merida is providing consular services. Out of respect for the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment."

Relatives told ABC News that the bodies of the family will be returned to Iowa Wednesday.

In a phone interview with ABC News, Amy Sharp's sister Renee Hoyt said, "My mother is holding up, doing the best she can. We're all supporting her."

Hoyt said knowing the cause of death was not violent gave the family some closure.

"Our main concern right now is getting our family back," she said. "We haven't even thought of any lawsuit or anything like that."

