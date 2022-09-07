A Sheriff's Deputy Turned Himself In After Allegedly Shooting And Killing A Married Couple In Their Home

Witnesses identified the shooter as Devin Williams Jr., a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, and said that he had fled the scene in his vehicle, leading authorities across the state on an hourslong search for the cop. As officials were preparing to provide updates on the case at a press conference, Williams called law enforcement, saying that he wanted to turn himself in, Holmes said.

Appearing to choke up a bit as he spoke, the police chief, who spent 45 minutes on the phone with Williams, said they were able to keep him on the phone long enough to direct California Highway Patrol units to his location near Coalinga, about 160 miles south of Dublin, and take him into custody without incident.

"It’s a great loss for our community, and it's even more disheartening to find out that it was one of our own that actually was the trigger person behind this tragic incident," Holmes said during the press conference.



Alameda County Sheriff's Lt. Ray Kelly said officials believe Williams knew the couple, but the nature of their relationship was still under investigation.

"We believe we’ll get the full picture and at some point we’ll land on a motive," Kelly told reporters. "This was not a random crime."

Still, Kelly described the incident as "a very bizarre chain of events that unfolded" as he explained that the sheriff's department was unaware of any issues with Williams, who joined Alameda County exactly one year ago Wednesday.

"This is not something we deal with, this is not what we're about," Kelly said. "We had no idea that this could happen."