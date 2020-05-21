The Man Who Recorded Video Of Ahmaud Arbery Being Shot Has Been Arrested On A Murder Charge

The man who filmed the video of two white men fatally shooting an unarmed a black man who was jogging down a road has now also been arrested, officials announced Thursday.

William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., 50, is expected to face charges of felony murder and criminal intent to commit false imprisonment in connection with the killing of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

He is the third man to be arrested in connection with the Feb. 23 fatal shooting. Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault earlier this month after the video Bryan filmed of the Feb. 23 fatal shooting was made public.

Bryan followed the father and son in his own vehicle as they chased Arbery down the road, according to a Glynn County police report of the shooting. The McMichaels told police that they believed Arbery was a suspect in a string of break-ins in the neighborhood.

The police report said that Bryan "attempted to block" Arbery when he tried to run back in the direction he came from after Travis McMichael attempted to cut him off in his vehicle.

However, Bryan's attempt was "unsuccessful," the report said. He is listed as a witness on the police report.

Bryan is a neighbor of the McMichaels and lives within a mile of where Arbery was fatally shot.

Shortly after the McMichaels were arrested, officials said they were also investigating Bryan.

S. Lee Merritt, an attorney for Arbery's family, has previously referred to Bryan as a "suspect," alleging that he "conspired" with the McMichaels to kill Arbery.

In a statement on Thursday, attorneys said Arbery's family was "relieved" to learn about Bryan's arrest and thanked the Bureau of Investigation for their work on the case.

"We called for his arrest from the very beginning of this process," the attorneys said. "His involvement in the murder of Mr. Arbery was obvious to us, to many around the country and after their thorough investigation, it was clear to the FBI as well."