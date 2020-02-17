Actor Jason Davis, Who Voiced Mikey On "Recess," Has Died At 35

Actor Jason Davis, who voiced Mikey on the Disney Channel show Recess, died in Los Angeles on Sunday. He was 35.

“No one can prepare for such a sudden and tragic loss; it came like a swift wind," his manager Scotty Gelt told BuzzFeed News in a statement. "I will truly miss my friend Jason. My deepest condolences to the Davis family.”

A cause of death was not yet known, but Davis struggled with drug addiction and appeared on Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew from 2010 to 2011. In a reunion special, he spoke about his recovery and relapses, and in 2018 his family founded the charity Cure Addiction Now.

Davis voiced the character Mikey Blumberg on the animated TV series Recess from 1997 to 2001. He also appeared in several episodes of 7th Heaven and Roseanne, as well as the movies Rush Hour, Mafia!, and Beverly Hills Ninja.

"Jason had a true heart of gold with such a zest for life," his mother Nancy Davis told the Hollywood Reporter in a statement. "He was such a caring soul to everybody who ever knew him. He loved his friends and his family above all else. We ask for privacy as we take time to grieve this most devastating loss."

Davis's character Mikey was one of the more sensitive fourth-graders who made up the Third Street School Recess crew. In the episode "The Voice," Mikey, whose singing voice is portrayed by Robert Goulet, sings "Nobody Knows the Trouble I've Seen" in a school concert.