These People Are Telling Their Abortion Stories As The Supreme Court Prepares To Hear Its Biggest Reproductive Rights Case In Decades

Growing up in a poor, immigrant family in Austin, Zoraima Pelaez couldn’t afford college right after high school. But after saving up as a hairstylist and makeup artist for several years, she enrolled in classes at the local community college with the goal of becoming the first in her family to get a degree.

Then she got pregnant.

Staring at the two little lines on her home test stick, she thought of her older sister, who had struggled as a young, single mother. Pelaez, who was in her early 20s, wasn’t ready to have a child. And she knew that in order to achieve her dream and graduate from college, she needed to get an abortion.

“I had other plans for myself and I wanted to see those through,” she said.

Now 33 and a third-year student at the University of Texas School of Law, Pelaez and thousands of others who’ve had abortions are urging the Supreme Court to uphold the precedent that protected their reproductive rights in an amicus brief filed Friday. The court is set to hear arguments in December regarding a Mississippi law that prohibits nearly all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, before a fetus can survive outside the womb. At stake is the key tenet of reproductive rights in the US: that states cannot ban abortion before a fetus is viable. If the justices were to do away with that principle or allow exceptions to it, nationwide access to abortion care could crumble.

The brief, submitted by the nonprofits Advocates for Youth and We Testify, shares the abortion stories of about two dozen women, trans people, and nonbinary people, as well as one cis man whose partner terminated a pregnancy. Together, their experiences illustrate not only the diversity of those who access abortion care but also the wide array of reasons they choose not to stay pregnant. Some simply didn’t want to become parents, while others ended their pregnancies to protect their mental health, escape abusive relationships, or prioritize their education or career.

Including personal stories in court filings isn’t new. But according to Renee Bracey Sherman, founder and executive director of We Testify, there’s never been a brief with this many signatories of individuals who’ve had abortions. A total of 6,641 people who terminated their pregnancies as long ago as the mid-1940s and as recently as a couple of months ago joined the brief. Their names take up more than 60 pages of the document.

“I hope the justices read every single one of them,” said Bracey Sherman, who had an abortion at 19.

Her name appears in the brief in addition to her mother’s, an aunt’s, and three cousins’.

“We’re not random people,” Bracey Sherman said. “We are entire families of people, and abortion is part of what makes our families what they are.”

Though lower courts have repeatedly blocked the Mississippi law and others like it, the Supreme Court’s decision to revisit the issue in its next term, which starts in October, signaled that the justices may be willing not only to chip away at abortion rights but also potentially to dismantle Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that made abortion legal nationwide almost 50 years ago. It’s the result of a yearslong effort by anti-abortion activists to get the issue back before the Supreme Court after Donald Trump won the presidency, and it will be the first major abortion case to come before the court since the conservative majority grew to 6–3 with the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett last year.

And after the justices refused to stop a six-week abortion ban from taking effect in Texas earlier this month, the fears have only grown that they could overturn the legal basis for the reproductive healthcare that hundreds of thousands of people rely on each year.

“I'm worried,” said Advocates for Youth President Debra Hauser, who had an abortion in 1995.

Still, Hauser said if the outpouring of support for the brief is any indicator, people who have had abortions, as well as others who believe that no one should be forced to carry a pregnancy to term, will continue to speak up and work to ensure everyone has access to safe, affordable reproductive care regardless of what the court does.

“People are paying attention now,” she said, noting that organizers didn’t expect to get thousands of signatures. The groups had just a week to collect signatories, and even though the filing has already been sent to the court, people are still submitting their names through the online petition.

“People are awake and aware,” Hauser said. “They're not going to go quietly and let this happen.”