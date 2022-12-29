Abortion Rights Were Decimated Across The US In 2022, But These People Showed The Fight For Access Isn’t Over

Millions of people in the US lost access to legal, safe abortion care this year as their states outlawed — or severely restricted — the procedure in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

As of December, 12 states, including Alabama, Idaho, Louisiana, and Texas, are enforcing outright bans on abortion at any stage of pregnancy, while another five have banned the procedure early in pregnancy or before a fetus can survive outside the womb. The laws have forced people to carry unwanted and nonviable pregnancies to term, put them at risk of life-threatening complications, and overwhelmed abortion clinics in states where the procedure is still legal.

But the fight for abortion rights is still very much alive.

Thanks to the work of reproductive justice lawyers, activists, doctors, and voters, attempts to outlaw abortion or further restrict access in even more states have failed — for now. People who live in states where abortion is illegal have been able to get the care they need by self-managing an abortion with FDA-approved medications or traveling out of state with the help of volunteers, abortion funds, and providers. And, perhaps more than ever, people are talking about how vital abortion access is and sharing their own abortion stories.

“People are doing amazing and extraordinary things just by showing up for their community and their loved ones,” Renee Bracey Sherman, the founder and executive director of We Testify, a reproductive justice group that centers the voices of people who’ve had abortions, told BuzzFeed News, “and that to me is what’s most exciting and beautiful.”

Here are seven ways people stood up for abortion rights in 2022 in the face of crumbling access across the US.

Advocates fought to free a woman who was arrested for a self-managed abortion.