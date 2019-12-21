The Fort Worth Cop Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson In Her Home Has Been Indicted For Murder

The former Fort Worth police officer who shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson inside her home has been indicted for murder.



A Tarrant County Grand Jury issued the indictment against Aaron Dean on Friday, according to the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.

Jefferson, 28, was killed early in the morning on Oct. 12 after officers responded to a non-emergency call. The caller had asked for someone to check on the safety of the residents after a neighbor spotted the door open.

At the time, Jefferson was playing video games with her young nephew, and they heard what they thought was a prowler near their window, according to the family's attorney, S. Lee Merritt.