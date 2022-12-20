The Former Police Officer Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson Has Been Sentenced To Almost 12 Years In Prison

On Friday, one day after the jury convicted Dean of manslaughter, the jurors heard from several character witnesses during the punishment phase before deciding on Dean's sentence.

The first of the four character witnesses called on by the prosecution was psychologist Kyle Clayton, who had done Dean's pre-employment evaluation before being hired by the Fort Worth Police.

Clayton testified that Dean was "not psychologically suitable to serve as a police officer" because of his "narcissistic personality style that would inhibit his judgment, decision making, interpersonal abilities and would make him more likely to engage in behaviors that would put himself and others at risk."

Clayton added that Dean exhibited "domineering, over-controlling" personality traits.

Despite this, Dean's lawyers said that the panel of three psychologists who evaluated Dean at the time unanimously decided that he was fit to be an officer. Hence, he was able to join the force.

The second person was Elizabeth Turner, who said she met Dean at the University of Texas at Arlington. Turner testified that on Nov. 18, 2004, Dean approached her at one of the college libraries.

"Aaron Dean came up from behind me and wrapped his arms around my torso and whispered, 'Do you know how great you are?'" Turner testified, adding that he touched her breast inappropriately and made advances toward her, which resulted in Dean being cited for assault.

Turner testified that he made her feel uncomfortable and that she and Dean had never been romantically involved. She also said on the stand that Dean did apologize to her afterward.

Jefferson's brother, Adarius Carr, also took the stand on Friday morning. He spoke of his late sister, Atatiana, and how she had wanted to become a doctor.

When asked how he found out that Jefferson had been shot, he said he received a phone call from his older sister.

"She just told me up front, 'I don't know how to tell you this, but Tay [Atatiana] is gone,'" Adarius said.