Justify Just Won The 144th Kentucky Derby, Breaking A 136-Year-Old Curse

Justify won the 144th Kentucky Derby Saturday, breaking an 1882 curse against thoroughbreds that did not race at age 2.

The chestnut colt with a white blaze on his face was the favorite with 3–1 odds in the field of 20 horses. Good Magic came in second, and Audible pulled in a close third.

Justify, who came into Louisville's Churchill Downs undefeated, is the first horse that didn't race as a 2-year-old to win the Run for the Roses since Apollo won in 1882. The Kentucky Derby is a Grade 1 stakes race for 3-year-old thoroughbreds.

He is also the fifth thoroughbred trained by Bob Baffert to win the Kentucky Derby. Baffert saddled Triple Crown winner American Pharoah in 2015 as well as Silver Charm in 1997, Real Quiet in 1998, and War Emblem in 2002.

Saturday's race was the first one away from California's Santa Anita Park for Justify. He earned his spot in the Kentucky Derby by beating out Bolt d'Oro in the Santa Anita Derby last month.