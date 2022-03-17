A 13-Year-Old Boy Was Driving The Pickup Truck That Crashed Into A College Golf Team’s Van

"And thousands more, thousands more will have suffered life-altering injuries, including severe burns, amputations, and so forth, which we do not want to minimize," Landsberg continued. "It's high time that we started to take our driving a bit more seriously than what it is."

The collision is still under investigation, but Landsberg said investigators believe that "quite a number" of passengers in the van were not wearing seatbelts. At least one passenger was ejected from the vehicle, he noted.

In a Facebook post, the mother of Laci Stone, one of the golfers who was killed, said their family will "never be the same" as they struggled to understand what happened.

"She has been an absolute ray of sunshine during this short time on earth," Chelsi Stone wrote.

Stone added that shortly before taking her daughter back to school, they got matching tattoos, something she never thought she'd do.

"I almost chickened out because I’m a baby but I went through with it. She of course is so strong that she didn’t even move," Stone said of her daughter. "I’m so forever grateful that God gave me the courage to go through with it and always have this memory with her."

According to her university bio, Laci Stone dreamed of owning her own business, while teammate Karisa Raines, a biology major, aspired to become a forensic scientist. Raines said in her bio that her favorite sports memory was her first hole-in-one.

Rick Long, the family pastor at Grace Church in Arvada, Colorado, told the Associated Press that 22-year-old Jackson Zinn loved the smell of the golf course and enjoyed playing in the church's annual golf tournament to raise money for Indigenous people in the Peruvian Amazon.

“He said that that’s the one place he could play his game and play it well and not feel the pressure of having to perform because he was doing it for a bigger mission, a bigger reason,” Long said, the AP reported.

In his bio, Travis Garcia, a criminal justice major, said he wanted to play golf professionally or join the US Secret Service. Mauricio Sanchez, a freshman, was also a member of the Pulgas Pandas Golf Club, according to the Mexican Golf Federation, which offered its condolences to the 19-year-old's family and friends.

Tiago Sousa, 18, came to the US from Portugal’s southern coast, Renata Afonso, head of the Escola Secundária de Loulé, told the AP.

“Any school would be delighted to have had him as a student,” Afonso said.

The students' coach, Tyler James, was in his first season with the university's golf team, having played himself at Ottawa University in Kansas and Texas's Howard Payne University, where he also spent time coaching, according to his bio. Before joining the USW staff, James was an assistant coach for the men's and women's golf teams at East Texas Baptist University, where he earned a master's degree in kinesiology.

"Tyler ran with it and really took advantage of his opportunities and his career goals," Ryan Erwin, vice president of student engagement and athletics at EBTU, told CBS 19. "It's just really heartbreaking for so many and it's something we don't take lightly."