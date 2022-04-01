A 12-Year-Old Boy Was Fatally Shot At School, And His 12-Year-Old Classmate Was Taken Into Custody

A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed by another student at a middle school in South Carolina on Thursday, authorities said.

Officials were alerted to the shooting at 12:23 p.m. when a school resource officer at Tanglewood Middle School requested "emergency backup" after hearing gunfire, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

According to the sheriff's office, a 12-year-old boy shot another 12-year-old student in a wing of the school building and then fled the area. The victim, identified by family as Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other boy was taken into custody about an hour later after deputies found him hiding underneath a deck about two miles away. A handgun was recovered from the boy, the sheriff's office said.

"We are all devastated by today’s tragedy," Jackson's family said in a statement provided by the Greenville-based organization Fighting Injustice Together. "We love Jamari dearly and we would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time."

A motive is still under investigation, but the sheriff's office said the two boys were "familiar with each other" and that it appeared the incident was isolated. No one else was injured in the shooting.

