LGBT Celebrities Slam Kevin Spacey For His Response To Sexual Misconduct Allegations

In a tweeted statement, Zachary Quinto joined other LGBT celebrities who have criticized Spacey, writing that he thinks Spacey came out "as a calculated manipulation to deflect attention" from sexual misconduct allegations.

By Sarah Karlan

Posted on October 30, 2017, at 1:59 p.m. ET

Actor Zachary Quinto tweeted a personal message Monday morning expressing his disapproval of how Kevin Spacey has chosen to come out. Spacey announced that he now chooses to "live as a gay man" in a personal statement posted on Twitter, in which he was responding to sexual misconduct allegations from Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp.

In his statement — a response to a BuzzFeed News report that he made sexual advances toward Rapp when the actor was 14 — Kevin Spacey tweeted an apology for any "inappropriate behavior," saying he did not remember the incident that Rapp described. He then went on to come out.

"As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life and I choose now to live as a gay man," Spacey wrote.

Responding to Spacey's statement, Quinto wrote that Spacey came out as gay not as a "point of pride," but as a "calculated manipulation to deflect attention from the very serious accusation that he attempted to molest" a 14-year-old.

"I am sorry that Kevin only saw fit to acknowledge his truth when he thought it would serve him," Quinto added. "Just as denial served him for so many years."

Several other LGBT celebrities have spoken out against Spacey's actions on social media and in statements provided to journalists.

