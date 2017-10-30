LGBT Celebrities Slam Kevin Spacey For His Response To Sexual Misconduct Allegations
In a tweeted statement, Zachary Quinto joined other LGBT celebrities who have criticized Spacey, writing that he thinks Spacey came out "as a calculated manipulation to deflect attention" from sexual misconduct allegations.
Actor Zachary Quinto tweeted a personal message Monday morning expressing his disapproval of how Kevin Spacey has chosen to come out. Spacey announced that he now chooses to "live as a gay man" in a personal statement posted on Twitter, in which he was responding to sexual misconduct allegations from Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp.
Responding to Spacey's statement, Quinto wrote that Spacey came out as gay not as a "point of pride," but as a "calculated manipulation to deflect attention from the very serious accusation that he attempted to molest" a 14-year-old.
"I am sorry that Kevin only saw fit to acknowledge his truth when he thought it would serve him," Quinto added. "Just as denial served him for so many years."
Several other LGBT celebrities have spoken out against Spacey's actions on social media and in statements provided to journalists.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
-
Sarah Karlan is a deputy editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Sarah Karlan at sarah.karlan@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.