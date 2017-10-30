LGBT Celebrities Slam Kevin Spacey For His Response To Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Valerie Macon / AFP / Getty Images

In his statement — a response to a BuzzFeed News report that he made sexual advances toward Rapp when the actor was 14 — Kevin Spacey tweeted an apology for any "inappropriate behavior," saying he did not remember the incident that Rapp described. He then went on to come out.

"As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life and I choose now to live as a gay man," Spacey wrote.