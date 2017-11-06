BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Twitter's Search Function Is Still Blocking The Term "Bisexual" And People Are Not Happy About It

lgbt

Twitter's Search Function Is Still Blocking The Term "Bisexual" And People Are Not Happy About It

As of Monday afternoon, the issue has yet to be resolved.

By Sarah Karlan

Headshot of Sarah Karlan

Sarah Karlan

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 6, 2017, at 5:25 p.m. ET

Over the weekend, Twitter came under fire after users noticed that the platform had begun to block certain photo, video, and news results from its search function, including the word "bisexual".

When a user searches for &quot;bisexual&#x27; under the photo or video option — with or without a hashtag — they will see a message stating that no results can be found. No results show up regardless of whether the &quot;sensitive content&quot; button is checked or not.
Twitter: @search

When a user searches for "bisexual' under the photo or video option — with or without a hashtag — they will see a message stating that no results can be found. No results show up regardless of whether the "sensitive content" button is checked or not.

Twitter: @JayOttr

On Sunday evening, Twitter cited an error on their end for the blocking of certain search terms and explained that they were "working quickly" to resolve it. As of Monday afternoon, the issue has yet to be resolved.

After being reached by BuzzFeed News, a representative for Twitter responded that they had &quot;nothing more to share right now, but keep an eye on @TwitterSupport for updates.&quot;Some speculated this error had to do with Twitter&#x27;s recent policy update for dealing with harassment and abuse, but according to Twitter, it has nothing to do with last week&#x27;s announcement. &quot;We rewrote many of our policies to make them more clear, but didn&#x27;t make any product changes,&quot; the rep said.
Twitter: @twittersupport

After being reached by BuzzFeed News, a representative for Twitter responded that they had "nothing more to share right now, but keep an eye on @TwitterSupport for updates."

Some speculated this error had to do with Twitter's recent policy update for dealing with harassment and abuse, but according to Twitter, it has nothing to do with last week's announcement. "We rewrote many of our policies to make them more clear, but didn't make any product changes," the rep said.

People quickly took to Twitter to voice their outrage at the apparent error and the effect it might have on a community that already struggles with erasure.

Twitter: @whitneyd
ADVERTISEMENT
Twitter: @RubySusan29
Twitter: @ManicMippisMum
Twitter: @chasestrangio
Twitter: @RevanAthame
ADVERTISEMENT
Twitter: @bisexualindex

Some questioned whether the error was "premeditated".

Twitter: @emilyrose_uk

And many criticized Twitter for blocking a term like "bisexual" while other offensive tweets and search terms remained visible.

@crestfallen999
Twitter: @afterglowsdmn
@Grady_Booch
Twitter: @rocknprincess_
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT