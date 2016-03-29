Trans Student To Governor Of North Carolina: "This Is What Trans Looks Like"

Jenny L. Viars, Dancing Lemur Photography

A dedicated man of faith, Plant is currently studying at Wake Forest's School of Divinity. The idea to publicly air his grievances was sparked during a discussion in his Old Testament class.

"We were talking about the book of Psalms. One of the forms that the Psalms take are laments, and my professor described them as 'complaining in faith to God' — a way for people to express their feelings of anger, frustration, and grief and to feel as if someone was hearing them," Plant explained.

He added that writing the post was "cathartic."

"[It was] a release of many conflicting emotions that I was no longer able to contain," he said.