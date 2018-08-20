This Woman's Coming-Out Advice To Her Younger Self Is Too Pure For This World

"I definitely didn't expect it to connect with as many people as it did," Baldridge told BuzzFeed News. "I was off my phone for most of the honeymoon, so checking in to see so many retweets was surprising. I loved seeing the responses from other people with similar stories of friendship."

Baldridge said the girls have all been friends since the third grade, but grew closest in high school. "We all went to an international school in Waterloo, Belgium. None of us were raised in our parents' home countries, so we really bonded like family."

She came out to each of her friends at different times and, she admitted, sometimes more than once.