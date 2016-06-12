This Is What LGBT People Are Saying In The Wake Of The Orlando Shooting
Many people took to social media to express their shock and grief, after a gunman opened fire at a Florida gay club, killing 50 people.
In the wake of the deadly shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, early Sunday morning, members of the LGBT community took to social media to express feelings of hope, anxiety, anger, and love.
As June is recognized as Pride month, many people shared reasons why they are proud to be openly who they are, while others stressed how crucial Pride still is to the community:
Some expressed their anxiety in the wake of the violence:
And others vented their frustrations over the fact that gay men are still restricted when it comes to donating blood:
Celebrities in the LGBT community also shared messages of hope and love:
