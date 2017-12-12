This Alabama Father Shared A Heartbreaking Story About His Gay Daughter's Suicide To Condemn Roy Moore

The father and local peanut farmer, who identified himself as Nathan Mathis, held a photo of his daughter, Patti Sue Mathis. He also carried a sign calling out Roy Moore's allegedly predatory behavior toward minors.

In the clip, he equates Moore’s recent comments about the LGBT community to calling gay people “perverts."

"Judge Roy Moore called her a pervert on one reason — because she was gay," he states in the video, which has been viewed over 3 million times since being shared on Monday.