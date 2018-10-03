The First Thing This Man Heard After Turning On His Cochlear Implant Was His Partner Proposing

Provided to BuzzFeed News

Bacterial meningococcal meningitis — spread by prolonged contact with a carrier and particularly saliva transfer, through sharing food, water, or kissing — can be fatal, even if it’s detected quickly. The bacteria causes a fast-moving, widespread infection that results in inflammation of the brain and spinal cord.

Even though there is a vaccine for it, several college campuses have reported outbreaks of meningitis B in the last few years. According to the CDC, meningococcal outbreaks are still very rare in the US, with fewer than 300 cases reported per year.