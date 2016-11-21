That Viral Photo Depicting A Young, Gay Mike Pence Is Not Actually Mike Pence

Facebook user Luis Macias shared the photo on his personal account after a friend sent it to him.

"I didn't know if it was real," Marcias told BuzzFeed News. "I knew it would blow up because of all the controversy around him and his homophobic stances."

Pictured on the left, an official headshot of the vice president-elect, and on the right, a blonde and bare-chested young man — who looks a bit like Pence, apart from the blonde locks and brown eyes.

Macias captioned the photo, which has been shared over 12,000 times: "Mike Pence – blast from the gay past.”