That Viral Photo Depicting A Young, Gay Mike Pence Is Not Actually Mike Pence

lgbt

The man pictured is actually retired porn star Brad Patton, not the vice president-elect.

By Sarah Karlan

Sarah Karlan

Posted on November 21, 2016, at 5:30 p.m. ET

A photoset alleging to show Mike Pence’s "secret gay past" has spread all over the internet after being posted to Facebook on Sunday. There's only one problem: The young man pictured on the right is not Mike Pence.

A photoset alleging to show Mike Pence's "secret gay past" has spread all over the internet after being posted to Facebook on Sunday. There's only one problem: The young man pictured on the right is not Mike Pence.
Facebook user Luis Macias shared the photo on his personal account after a friend sent it to him.

"I didn't know if it was real," Marcias told BuzzFeed News. "I knew it would blow up because of all the controversy around him and his homophobic stances."

Pictured on the left, an official headshot of the vice president-elect, and on the right, a blonde and bare-chested young man — who looks a bit like Pence, apart from the blonde locks and brown eyes.

Macias captioned the photo, which has been shared over 12,000 times: "Mike Pence – blast from the gay past.”

This viral photoset is just one of the many jokes currently circulating the internet that, in response to the conservative Republican's anti-LGBT history, targets his sexuality directly.

The side-by-side images quickly made the rounds on Twitter:

Nothing ever stays in the past :)
Derek™ @Doogi_

Nothing ever stays in the past :)

A lot of people were wondering if the photoset could possibly be real — but it's not.

As a few skeptical commenters were quick to point out, the young man labeled as a "young Mike Pence" is actually retired porn star Brad Patton.

Brad Patton, also a talented figure skater, earned himself a silver medal at the 2006 OUT games in Montreal. A fantastic figure skater, but definitely not Mike Pence. Snopes.com traced the original posting of the Patton photo to Myspace.com.
Brad Patton, also a talented figure skater, earned himself a silver medal at the 2006 OUT games in Montreal. A fantastic figure skater, but definitely not Mike Pence.

Snopes.com traced the original posting of the Patton photo to Myspace.com.

Others shared actual photos of young Mike Pence, a brunette, to drive the point home.

To review:

