Some Trans Critics Don't Think This Film About A Trans Teen Deserves A Golden Globe

Girl — the Belgian drama from director Lukas Dhont that was picked up by Netflix for US release — is nominated for a Golden Globe and has already won big at Cannes Film Festival. The film tells the story of a young transgender teenager studying at a prestigious ballet school while navigating her transition and gender dysphoria.

The film follows 15-year-old Lara, played by newcomer Victor Polster, who is a skilled dancer himself. Girl has received a number of favorable reviews — it currently holds an 87% rating on Rotten Tomatoes — and it's won a number of awards, including the Best International Feature Film award at the Zurich Film Festival, the Camera d’Or for best first feature at Cannes, and more.

But since its release, LGBT film critics and advocates have strongly voiced their disapproval of the film. Some have specifically called out the manner in which the film treats the trans character's storyline. Trans film critic Oliver Whitney went so far to say that Girl is the “most dangerous movie about a trans character in years.”