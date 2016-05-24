People On Twitter Are Asking Marvel To Give Captain America A Boyfriend

The student and Marvel fan told Metro UK that she started the campaign because the LGBT community doesn't get the representation they deserve onscreen.

"It would be so amazing for something like Captain America or Marvel to be able to portray that and maybe just let people know that it’s okay to be who you are," she said. "You don’t have to be scared, especially to be able to have children grow up in that way, I feel like it would do amazing things for the future."