BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People On Twitter Are Asking Marvel To Give Captain America A Boyfriend

lgbt

People On Twitter Are Asking Marvel To Give Captain America A Boyfriend

#GiveCaptainAmericaABoyfriend (and more specifically, make it Bucky).

By Sarah Karlan

Headshot of Sarah Karlan

Sarah Karlan

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 24, 2016, at 10:58 a.m. ET

Just weeks after #GiveElsaAGirlfriend stormed Twitter, people are now calling for Marvel's Captain America to find a boyfriend.

Twitter: @hashtag

Reaching over 80,000 tweets this morning, the hashtag was also featured in Twitter's Moments section.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Marvel Studios

Twitter user @thewntersoIdier originally used the hashtag a few days ago, but it quickly gained traction on Twitter last night.

The student and Marvel fan told Metro UK that she started the campaign because the LGBT community doesn&#x27;t get the representation they deserve onscreen.&quot;It would be so amazing for something like Captain America or Marvel to be able to portray that and maybe just let people know that it’s okay to be who you are,&quot; she said. &quot;You don’t have to be scared, especially to be able to have children grow up in that way, I feel like it would do amazing things for the future.&quot;
Twitter: @thewntersoIdier

The student and Marvel fan told Metro UK that she started the campaign because the LGBT community doesn't get the representation they deserve onscreen.

"It would be so amazing for something like Captain America or Marvel to be able to portray that and maybe just let people know that it’s okay to be who you are," she said. "You don’t have to be scared, especially to be able to have children grow up in that way, I feel like it would do amazing things for the future."

People answered the call by listing out their reasons why Steve Rogers, portrayed by actor Chris Evans in the film series, should be portrayed as a queer character.

ADVERTISEMENT
Twitter: @WINT4RSOLDIER
Twitter: @gtgkya
Twitter: @thorlokid
Twitter: @onorobo
ADVERTISEMENT
Twitter: @queerhealy

And while people have many suggestions for just who this boyfriend could be, the majority of them seem to be pulling for Bucky Barnes, portrayed by actor Sebastian Stan.

#GiveCaptainAmericaABoyfriend b/c he and Bucky are each other's concept of home. Always have been, always will be.
cassidy @dxnnyrogers

#GiveCaptainAmericaABoyfriend b/c he and Bucky are each other's concept of home. Always have been, always will be.

Reply Retweet Favorite
#GiveCaptainAmericaABoyfriend hello ive an idea
negasonic faith☭ @CIVILANAKIN

#GiveCaptainAmericaABoyfriend hello ive an idea

Reply Retweet Favorite

One glance at Tumblr and you'll see the pairing isn't exactly new; people have been shipping the best friends since the first film.

ADVERTISEMENT
Twitter: @_Clary_mimimi_
Twitter: @myoathtocher_

But not everyone is using the hashtag to support the movement.

Twitter: @YungJakePaco

Debates were started in people's feeds.

Twitter: @queerwitches

And some raised the issue of how problematic labels can be.

Twitter: @queerwitches

Marvel has not yet responded to the trending Twitter requests.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT