BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Can't Handle This Teen's Brutal Takedown Of Her Aunt's Anti-Gay Comments

lgbt / viral

People Can't Handle This Teen's Brutal Takedown Of Her Aunt's Anti-Gay Comments

We're gonna need some ice for this burn.

By Sarah Karlan

Headshot of Sarah Karlan

Sarah Karlan

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 4, 2016, at 3:37 p.m. ET

Charlie, an 18-year-old bisexual teen living in the U.K., posted screenshots of an argument she said she had with her aunt over the weekend — and the internet was not ready.

The exchange went viral after the teen posted several screenshots to her personal Twitter. The original tweet now has more than 30,000 retweets.
Twitter: @maggiegIenn

The exchange went viral after the teen posted several screenshots to her personal Twitter. The original tweet now has more than 30,000 retweets.

It all ~began~ when the teen said her aunt Marie attempted to apologize for making an anti-gay comment. She said her aunt texted her, "I did not mean faggot in a bad way, I just mean you gay people have a lot of drama."

oh my god is she fucking SERIOUS I'm about to lose my shit
twd spoilers @maggiegIenn

oh my god is she fucking SERIOUS I'm about to lose my shit

Reply Retweet Favorite

"You're young, you will find a man," Charlie said her aunt added, making it clear she didn't want Charlie attending an upcoming birthday party if she was going to "ruin the day."

That's when Charlie took aim and fired back. She said she explained that she couldn't make the party anyway due to a previously planned "lesbian orgy."

I'm going to hell
twd spoilers @maggiegIenn

I'm going to hell

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

People thought the response was, quite frankly, completely savage.

@maggiegIenn
gleggie ! hol @goodluckdumbass

@maggiegIenn

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I posted my response to the text because I wanted people to see that I stood up for myself," Charlie told BuzzFeed News. "I also made myself laugh so I thought it'd be funny, but I had no idea exactly how many people would find it funny."

&quot;My intention wasn&#x27;t to be nasty or start a fight. I wanted to know she couldn&#x27;t speak to me like that,&quot; she added.
Twitter: @maggiegIenn

"My intention wasn't to be nasty or start a fight. I wanted to know she couldn't speak to me like that," she added.

Mmm-hmm, you know you're in trouble when your mom uses your proper full name, as Charlie said her mom did in a text about the incident.

Twitter: @maggiegIenn

Charlie added that her dad had sided with her on the issue.

I rang my dad and explained what happened he's not mad at all and he gave me £50 I'm screaming
twd spoilers @maggiegIenn

I rang my dad and explained what happened he's not mad at all and he gave me £50 I'm screaming

Reply Retweet Favorite

Charlie notes that overall her family is very accepting, especially her dad.

"Coming out to my parents was very easy — they didn't shout or say anything negative, they just told me they love me no matter what," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Twitter had picked up the story and people were loving the Aunt Marie smackdown.

Twitter: @maggiegIenn

The reactions and support came flooding in.

Twitter: @maggiegIenn

I mean, did someone check on Aunt Marie? Is she OK?

Aunt Marie when she got Charlie's text
rhyse @deathcab4booty

Aunt Marie when she got Charlie's text

Reply Retweet Favorite

The Aunt Marie saga was striking a chord, changing lives, and clearing up skin.

Twitter: @maggiegIenn
ADVERTISEMENT

Before you know it, the Aunt Marie parody account was born...

Twitter: @AUNTMARIEHO

...not to mention the Aunt Marie "starter pack."

Aunt Marie starter pack:
I Get It Now @BethWillRise

Aunt Marie starter pack:

Reply Retweet Favorite

To sum up everyone's thoughts:

the internet VS aunt marie
antonio @antoniodelotero

the internet VS aunt marie

Reply Retweet Favorite

"My friend texted me, 'Look at your tweet about your auntie.' I saw that it had around 200 tweets after 10 minutes," Charlie said of the moment she realized the tweet was blowing up. "And I thought it was big then."

that's a big number
twd spoilers @maggiegIenn

that's a big number

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Before the viral tweet, Charlie had around 3,000 followers — all people she knew in real life or on the internet. Her account now has over 19,000 followers.

&quot;It was my safe space where I could say what I want and vent without having to worry. I had no idea it would get so much attention — I expected two or three likes from my usual mutuals,&quot; she said.
Twitter: @maggiegIenn

"It was my safe space where I could say what I want and vent without having to worry. I had no idea it would get so much attention — I expected two or three likes from my usual mutuals," she said.

Charlie also responded to the people claiming she made the story up for attention, writing that the point of the thread was only to "let off some steam."

please read this idk if it makes sense I'm very tired
twd spoilers @maggiegIenn

please read this idk if it makes sense I'm very tired

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I use my Twitter to rant a lot," she said. "I'm always making threads about things that people have said/done so I can basically get it out of my system and it will stop worrying me."

Charlie has not spoken to her aunt since the now-infamous Twitter incident. "I personally believe that people should do their best to cut all toxic people out of their lives," she said.

&quot;I hope that this gives people courage to stand up for themselves no matter who they have to stand up to,&quot; she said.
Twitter: @ILLEGALlZED

"I hope that this gives people courage to stand up for themselves no matter who they have to stand up to," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT