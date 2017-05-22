BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Queer Women Are Really Hoping This Tweet Means "The L Word" Might Be Coming Back

lgbt

Queer Women Are Really Hoping This Tweet Means "The L Word" Might Be Coming Back

People are loving, laughing, living, and freaking the fuck out.

By Sarah Karlan

Headshot of Sarah Karlan

Sarah Karlan

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 22, 2017, at 2:08 p.m. ET

Ilene Chaiken, the creator of The L Word — a series that impacted so many young queer women's lives when it first aired and continues to do so over 10 years later — tweeted THIS over the weekend:

Twitter: @ilenechaiken

Let us break it down together: The creator of The L Word tweeted at the show's main account and mentioned pretty much the entire cast. She wrote that she is "So excited!" and "Can't wait!".

Twitter: @ilenechaiken

Kate Moennig, who plays the one and only Shane McCutcheon, then responded with THIS:

Twitter: @katemoennig

Now we can start connecting the dots.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Showtime
ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Beals, aka Bette Porter, then mentioned she was "already laughing in anticipation."

@Jenniferbeals

Fans on Twitter were pretty much immediately freaking out because this must mean IT is happening. It's totally happening!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Twitter: @katemoennig

But wait... WHAT is actually happening!?

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Twitter: @katemoennig

Chaiken's tweet didn't reveal any details — she only gestured at the possibility that ~something~ is going on involving the gang getting back together again.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy.com
ADVERTISEMENT

Most people jumped to the conclusion that this ~something~ could be a reboot of the original series.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
littlemonsteras.tumblr.com

Some even offered up some plot ideas for the reunion.

@TheNewWildOne

But sweet, sweet Shane shut the reboot rumors down pretty quickly:

Twitter: @katemoennig

So what might happen? A one-off episode? A dinner party nobody else is invited to? A company outing? Could it be a reboot that even Kate Moennig doesn't know about?

We just don&#x27;t know.
Twitter: @ilenechaiken

We just don't know.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of the original L Word cast is mentioned in Chaiken's original tweet. So all we can know for sure is that sometime soon it seems like Bette, Tina, Alice, Shane, Max, and even Carmen are going to be together, at the same time, doing ~something~.

What a time to be alive. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Showtime

What a time to be alive.

Even Erin Daniels — who played Dana on the show until the character was killed off in a moment nobody will ever let go of — was mentioned.

@ModernLWord

One name not mentioned? Mia Kirshner, the actor who plays Jenny Schecter.

Nobody seems too upset about it, though. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Showtime

Nobody seems too upset about it, though.

All we can do now is wait and see what happens.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Showtime

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Showtime and Ilene Chaiken for answers.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT