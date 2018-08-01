BuzzFeed News

Fans Can't Get Enough Of The New Characters On "Orange Is The New Black"

Hello Carol, hello Barb, and helllloooo Daddy!

By Sarah Karlan

Posted on August 1, 2018, at 1:12 p.m. ET

If you’re here, you probably spent the last couple days binging Season 6 of Orange Is the New Black. Welcome. You’re among friends here.

Netflix

And, in typical OITNB fashion, you’re probably looking to process some feelings.

Just finished #OITNB Season 6.... smdh
Marcus Hill @MarcusLHill

Just finished #OITNB Season 6.... smdh

SPOILER ALERT: There are spoilers ahead, and this is alerting you of that fact.

#oitnb spoilers but i give you no context
hannah @mercifulrovia

#oitnb spoilers but i give you no context

Season 6 brought the series to a new locale: a maximum security facility instead of familiar old Litchfield, which meant a slew of new faces.

First up, there is Young Carol (played by Ashley Jordyn) — she loves candy and murder and you’ll love her for it.

Is it weird I'm in love with the new psycho lady on OITNB. She loves candy and murder and I love her.
Lauren Jane 🧟‍♀️ @lauren_nelander

Is it weird I’m in love with the new psycho lady on OITNB. She loves candy and murder and I love her.

No, like, people really love her...

I'm not saying that if young carol wants to throw me into cold water until i freeze i would let her but that's exactly what i am sayin' #OITNB
Geri 🏳️‍🌈 Wynonna Earp S3 @hedaofthegays

I’m not saying that if young carol wants to throw me into cold water until i freeze i would let her but that’s exactly what i am sayin’ #OITNB https://t.co/anFtHkzLqV

...in a bit of a twisted way.

young carol would probably paint her wall with my insides and you know what? id let her
sammy // oitnb spoilers @luthorsvause

young carol would probably paint her wall with my insides and you know what? id let her

Love is complicated.

And then there is her sister, Barbara (Mackenzie Phillips). She’s...well yea, she’s really something as well.

Fans are applauding the spot-on casting of Young Carol/Barbara alongside their present-day counterparts.

perhaps the most iconic casting ever? #OITNB
daisy @daisy_manson

perhaps the most iconic casting ever? #OITNB

I mean, yeah, someone on casting deserves a raise.

My favorite photo on the internet right now @OITNB #oitnb #OITNB6 #CAROL
rebel af @amtherebel1

My favorite photo on the internet right now @OITNB #oitnb #OITNB6 #CAROL

And everyone is here for a spinoff series featuring the deadly duo.

Just finished the new #OITNB season @OITNB 👏YOUNG 👏BARB 👏 AND 👏 CAROL 👏 NEED 👏 THEIR 👏 OWN 👏 SHOW 👏 PLEASE👏
Beckie Hill @beckiehill96

Just finished the new #OITNB season @OITNB 👏YOUNG 👏BARB 👏 AND 👏 CAROL 👏 NEED 👏 THEIR 👏 OWN 👏 SHOW 👏 PLEASE👏

I would watch an entire show about these two #OITNB
Brian @BriNott

I would watch an entire show about these two #OITNB

i need an oitnb prequel with young carol and barb on trial for their sister's murder!
j 🥀 @mindystclaires

i need an oitnb prequel with young carol and barb on trial for their sister’s murder!

And finally, enter Daddy. Just, Daddy. No other names required.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Netflix

And everyone’s got feelings about Daddy.

i'm: ⚪️ heterosexual ⚪️ homosexual ⚪️ bisexual 🔘 daddy's "that's a good girl" #OITNB
aivlis 🍋 @nerdornothing

i’m: ⚪️ heterosexual ⚪️ homosexual ⚪️ bisexual 🔘 daddy's "that's a good girl" #OITNB

Like, ~those~ types of feelings.

Twitter: @MARVELOLOGY
You get the idea.

Twitter: @Holo_its_Maris

For better or worse, Daddy is reminding a lot of fans of Ruby Rose’s “Stella” character on the series.

I never got the Stella hype, but Daddy on the other hand............. ☺️😍 #OITNB
Sister Hilary Banks, BΔK @soniamariesays

I never got the Stella hype, but Daddy on the other hand............. ☺️😍 #OITNB

Season 6 = "Daddy Is the New @RubyRose" #OITNB
Nads @nads_chigga

Season 6 = “Daddy Is the New @RubyRose” #OITNB

*Sips tea*

Twitter: @teen_angst_bs

Oh, and Daddy, or rather the actor who plays Daddy, Vicci Martinez, is dating another OITNB costar IRL.

Instagram: @viccimartinez

Yep, Daddy and CO McCullough (Emily Tarver) are an item!

So whether you’re team Daddy, Team Carol, or Team Barb...you’re probably going to have to rewatch Season 6 all over again.

Young Carol is a real Daddy #OITNB
Angela @Anjellyno

Young Carol is a real Daddy #OITNB

