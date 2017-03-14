BuzzFeed News

A Lot Of People Thought Grindr's New Emoji Keyboard Referenced Crystal Meth

A Lot Of People Thought Grindr's New Emoji Keyboard Referenced Crystal Meth

The "T" emoji was removed from the app as of Tuesday afternoon and will be replaced with "DT" for "down to" in the next update, according to a statement from Grindr.

Sarah Karlan

Sarah Karlan

March 14, 2017

Grindr released its very own emoji keyboard this week, allowing users with the latest update of the hook-up app to message, flirt, and express their sexual preferences with the help of an array of cartoon Gaymojis.

Twitter: @ortuist

The "gaymoji" set ranges from alcoholic drinks to sexual positions — and yes, there are plenty of eggplants.

Twitter: @winedrunkgay

“Almost 20 percent of all Grindr messages already use emoji," Landis Smithers, Grindr's creative director, told The New York Times of the new release. “There’s this shift going on culturally and we need to follow the users where they’re taking us.”

Users quickly jumped on social media to share their excitement, or disapproval, concerning the new feature.

Twitter: @diezesq
Twitter: @jameshinton
But one emoji in particular — a simple capital “T” — became the center of debate. Many users were quick to point out the emoji could stand for “Tina”, a popular slang term for crystal meth.

Twitter: @RichJuz

UPDATE

In an official statement emailed to BuzzFeed News on Wednesday, Grindr said that the "T" was originally intended to be paired with the "D" next to it on the keyboard. "The 'T' Gaymoji was intended to follow the 'D' and resemble the acronym 'DT,' also known as 'down to' followed by whatever it is that the user is down to 'do'," the statement read.

Clealry many users did not originally assume the "D" and "T" emojis were supposed to be used together.

"Grindr has a capital T emoji on their app now?" one user tweeted. "Ya'll sissies need Jesus."

Twitter: @turnandstomp

"Grindr now has a meth emoji," tweeted another.

Twitter: @pouredconcrete
Many users were displeased the emoji could be used to promote drug use on the app.

Twitter: @TheSidJoShow

Before Grindr clarified the purpose of the "T" emoji, many debated what the “T” might actually stand for.

@alplicable

For example, some made a case for the emoji translating to "spilling the tea" or "testosterone" instead.

Twitter: @Ryanknowsbest

The keyboard also includes images referencing poppers and marijuana use.

Twitter: @justinmclachlan
Before the meaning behind the giant T could be revealed, the controversial emoji was removed from the app.

Twitter: @MrLeeMitchell

Users began noticing that the "T" was missing from the keyboard on Tuesday afternoon.

Twitter: @ColinHTweets

According to the statement from Grindr, the revised "DT" Gaymoji will be made available in the app's next update.

