Gay YouTuber Says He Was Assaulted, Officials Unable To Substantiate Claims

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded to but could not substantiate Calum McSwiggan's claim that he was attacked after leaving a gay club. Police later arrested him on a vandalism charge. [Update: McSwiggan was charged on Wednesday with filing a false police report.]

McSwiggan, best known for his personal YouTube videos , had been spending Pride weekend at VidCon, an annual video conference in Anaheim, California.

The 26-year-old has more than 62,000 followers on YouTube. His most watched video "I did Gay Porn & I'm Sorry" has racked up more than 400,000 views. He previously spoke with BuzzFeed UK about his porn experience.

In many of his videos, the LGBT and Lifestyle YouTuber discusses mental and sexual health. He has also appeared in popular sex education videos, sometimes partnering with LGBT charities.