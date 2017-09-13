BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

24 "Gay Culture" Tweets That Will Hit Way Too Close To Home

lgbt

24 "Gay Culture" Tweets That Will Hit Way Too Close To Home

"Gay culture is your parents awkwardly referring to your significant other as your friend."

By Sarah Karlan

Headshot of Sarah Karlan

Sarah Karlan

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 13, 2017, at 5:12 p.m. ET

1. For the past several weeks on Twitter, people within the LGBT community have attempted to answer one simple question: What is gay culture?

@kuntyewest / Twitter
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
@jusincredible / Twitter / Via Twitter: @jusincredible

2. One definition in particular resonated with over 63,000 other people.

In the form of &quot;likes,&quot; that is.
@introvertgay / Twitter / Via Twitter: @introvertgay

In the form of "likes," that is.

3. And you better believe that others were quick to open up their personal dictionaries to pull out some possible textbook answers.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy / Via giphy.com
ADVERTISEMENT

4. Many definitions were almost too relatable:

@MaxKav10 / Twitter / Via Twitter: @MaxKav10

5.

@nickjameskin / Twitter / Via Twitter: @nickjameskin

6.

@zachias_ / Twitter / Via Twitter: @zachias_

7. *nods furiously*

@matthiyass / Twitter / Via Twitter: @matthiyass
ADVERTISEMENT

8. And others very specific:

@theboywhoslept / Twitter / Via Twitter: @theboywhoslept

9. Some turned out to actually be very wholesome, heartwarming, and true:

@noonbinary / Twitter / Via Twitter: @noonbinary

10.

@nigeltpatel / Twitter / Via Twitter: @nigeltpatel

11. *wipes away a single tear*

@knockdaniels / Twitter / Via Twitter: @knockdaniels
ADVERTISEMENT

12.

@NickDominates / Twitter / Via Twitter: @NickDominates

13. And the tweets just kept on coming:

Twitter / Via Twitter: @search

14. Some people seized the moment to get super real super fast:

@BABEBAPHOMET / Twitter / Via Twitter: @BABEBAPHOMET

15.

@dezzaxx_ / Twitter / Via Twitter: @dezzaxx_
ADVERTISEMENT

16. And some absolutely hit a nerve:

@houvenerdam / Twitter / Via Twitter: @houvenerdam

17.

@faggotron_ / Twitter / Via Twitter: @faggotron_

18.

@MikeyJonJon / Twitter / Via Twitter: @mikeyjonjon

19. Before long, the search for the true meaning of queer culture was just a big ol' meme:

@gaykoriandr / Twitter / Via Twitter: @gaykoriandr
ADVERTISEMENT

20.

@james_lohan / Twitter / Via Twitter: @james_lohan

21.

@fkamylan / Twitter / Via Twitter: @fkamylan

22.

@timmymetzner / Twitter / Via Twitter: @timmymetzner

23. So, what is gay culture?

@LOHANTHONY / Twitter

24. The search continues.

@peachimaari / Twitter / Via Twitter: @peachimaari
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT