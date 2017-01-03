BuzzFeed News

Ellen DeGeneres Confirms Kim Burrell Will Not Be Appearing On Her Show This Week

A recording of the gospel singer delivering an anti-gay sermon went viral over the holiday weekend, causing immediate backlash.

By Sarah Karlan

Posted on January 3, 2017, at 3:46 p.m. ET

Ellen DeGeneres has confirmed on Twitter that gospel singer Kim Burrell, whose anti-gay sermon went viral over the weekend, will not be performing as scheduled on her show this Thursday.

Burrell was scheduled to perform a song from the Hidden Figures soundtrack alongside Pharrell Williams, but a recording of the singer delivering a sermon in which she described homosexuality as "perverted" led to immediate backlash.

In the video, Burrell, who serves as a pastor at the Love & Liberty Fellowship Church in Houston, can be seen addressing a church crowd.

“You, as a man, you open your mouth and take a man’s penis in your face — you are perverted," Burrell says in the recording. "You are a woman and will shake your face in another woman’s breast — you are perverted.”

The singer responded to her critics in a Facebook Live video, which has since been deleted.

"I never said 'LGBT' last night, I said 'S-I-N,'" she explains. "And whatever falls under sin was preached. What was posted isn’t how I preached too — but only that. Isn’t that something. That is the design of the enemy, to make it look like I have a personal agenda against people.”

“To every person who is dealing with the homosexual spirit, I love you because God loves you," she concludes. "But God hates the sin.”

Several members of the Hidden Figures cast publicly condemned Burrell's actions over the weekend, including Williams and Janelle Monáe.

"I shouldn't even have to post this as you guys should already know where I stand," wrote Monáe on Instagram. "But If you do not pls know I unequivocally repudiate ANY AND ALL hateful comments against the LGBTQ community. "

Burrell is featured in the song "I See a Victory" on the film's soundtrack.

Many people on social media were quick to point out that not only was Burrell scheduled to appear on Ellen, but she worked with Frank Ocean on his latest album. "My issue with Kim Burrell is the contradiction," wrote one Twitter user:

Kim Burrell ripping up the check Frank Ocean gave her for singing on his album.
Boojie Bad Ass @LongLiveDenzy

Kim Burrell ripping up the check Frank Ocean gave her for singing on his album.

While Ocean did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment, his mother, Katonya Breaux, had this to say on Twitter:

Twitter: @katonya

Kim Burrell has not yet responded to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

