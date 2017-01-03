Ellen DeGeneres Confirms Kim Burrell Will Not Be Appearing On Her Show This Week

A recording of the gospel singer delivering an anti-gay sermon went viral over the holiday weekend, causing immediate backlash.

“You, as a man, you open your mouth and take a man’s penis in your face — you are perverted," Burrell says in the recording. "You are a woman and will shake your face in another woman’s breast — you are perverted.”

In the video, Burrell, who serves as a pastor at the Love & Liberty Fellowship Church in Houston, can be seen addressing a church crowd.

The singer responded to her critics in a Facebook Live video, which has since been deleted.

"I never said 'LGBT' last night, I said 'S-I-N,'" she explains. "And whatever falls under sin was preached. What was posted isn’t how I preached too — but only that. Isn’t that something. That is the design of the enemy, to make it look like I have a personal agenda against people.”

“To every person who is dealing with the homosexual spirit, I love you because God loves you," she concludes. "But God hates the sin.”