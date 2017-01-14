This Pregnant Lesbian YouTuber Shut Down Hateful Comments With One Instagram Post

"I went to a sperm bank to conceive Domonic, and I am so blessed to be able to bring him into this world! He will have the best life," she wrote. "One thing I will teach Domonic is to always be himself and to stand up for himself!"

The decision for Domonique to carry the baby was an easy decision for the couple to make. "It was simple, I always wanted to carry," explained Domonique . "And Crissy was so amazing and supportive of the fact. We didn't think anything of it. Just two girls in love who wanted to start a family."

Domonique discussed the hateful comments she'd received directly in a YouTube video posted Thursday.