The 2019 Oscars Nominations Are Here And Very Queer

But is having a queer role enough to make a film "LGBT-inclusive"?

By Sarah Karlan

Posted on January 22, 2019, at 2:12 p.m. ET

The announcement of the 2019 Oscar nominations Tuesday morning made at least one thing clear — queer roles are up for a ton of awards this year.

“Today’s list of Oscar nominees reflect a banner year for LGBTQ inclusion in film and a signal that the Academy and its members are rightfully prioritizing diverse storytelling at a time when audiences and critics alike are calling for it,” GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis tweeted.
Alas, not all queer films are created equal. Many fans and critics are arguing that although many nominated films include queer characters, some titles don't pass muster when it comes to creating inclusive and fully-fleshed out LGBT characters and storylines.

Imagine calling GREEN BOOK or BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY an "inclusive queer story". Anyway please look out for my piece on this very subject later today!! https://t.co/FeDpD8sUyZ
Laurence "Laura Dern" Barber @bortlb

It's also worth noting that among all the queer roles for which actors are nominated this year, none of them are in "issue films" that boil the LGBT experience down to coming out or queer trauma — a refreshing change of pace.

I'll also note the quiet breakthrough of SEVEN actors--Malek, Colman, Ali, McCarthy, Grant, Stone, Weisz--up for playing queer characters, none in issue movies. (Some of those films handle it far better than others, obviously. Still, that it happened w/o fanfare means something.)
Mark Harris @MarkHarrisNYC

To start, The Favourite snagged a staggering 10 nominations.

Pick a category, any category, this film is probably listed.

Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, and Rachel Weisz are all up for acting awards.

Obviously, fans are happy with that result.

10 NOMINATIONS FOR ‘THE FAVOURITE’ LETS GO LESBIANS LETS GO!!!
nats 🕊 @lparrillassmile

10 NOMINATIONS FOR ‘THE FAVOURITE’ WE OUT HERE
Jill Gutowitz @jillboard

The best part of today's #OscarNoms is knowing Olivia Colman texted Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz with "We did it, bitches."
Louis Virtel @louisvirtel

Rami Malek received a nod for Best Actor for his take on Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. The actor has already snagged several big awards for the role.

Many people are torn on how to feel about the film's portrayal of Freddie Mercury's queerness — or lack thereof.

how did the academy simultaneously champion gay rights by nominating The Favourite 10 times but also push the movement back 20 years by nominating Bohemian Rhapsody for best picture
julia @olyviacooke

“Best Picture Nominee BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY”
david ehrlich @davidehrlich

Mahershala Ali is up for best actor for his portrayal of concert pianist Don Shirley, who's portrayed as queer in Green Book.

Melissa McCarthy, in a new kind of role for the comedic actor, is nominated for Best Actress — for her delightful and devastating performance as a lesbian con artist in Can You Ever Forgive Me?

And her costar Richard E. Grant is nominated alongside for best supporting actor.

Grant posted this extra wholesome video in response to his nomination news:

Am levitating at this astonishing news. Thank you to @TheAcademy for this nomination in such incredible company. I’m indebted to so many people but most of all @melissamccarthy &amp; Marielle Heller @cyefm ❤️@SearchlightUK
Richard E. Grant @RichardEGrant

And, of course, Lady Gaga is up for several awards (both for acting and musicianship) for her iconic role in Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born.

Lady Gaga gets nominated for Oscars. Gays:
Sirr Raj @sirr_raj

The film is up in several categories, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Cinematography. The singer is the very first person to ever be nominated for Best Actress and Best Original Song in the same year.

Lemme tell you right now, if Lady Gaga doesn't win a single Oscar, the gays will Riot. It is our civil duty. #OscarNoms
Savien Aldana ⭐️ @actualplastic

You can see the full list of nominations here.

