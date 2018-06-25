BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

18 Times Pride Month Went And Made You Emotional

news / pride

18 Times Pride Month Went And Made You Emotional

Until next year, queers.

By Sarah Karlan

Headshot of Sarah Karlan

Sarah Karlan

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 25, 2018, at 4:48 p.m. ET

It's almost the end of Pride Month, but don't get too upset!

View this post on

We've rounded up some of the moments that made this year one of the biggest, queerest, and proudest yet.

1. Like when this grandma wouldn't let her granddaughter hit the parade without her flag looking flawless:

Twitter: @lexie_galaxie

The tweet quickly went viral, for obvious reasons, and this sweet grandma got the praise she deserves.

Twitter: @lexie_galaxie
ADVERTISEMENT

2. When this ultra-conservative father was adamant he would NOT let his daughter attend her very first Pride...without some new shoes and jewelry for the big day:

So this weekend my sister is going to her very first pride parade and my dad, who is very conservative, surprised her by buying some things for her to wear (a necklace, bracelet, and shoes). Needless to say, it was a very sweet moment :) #LoveWins https://t.co/JEA8bb356i
Baily Riley @baily_riley

So this weekend my sister is going to her very first pride parade and my dad, who is very conservative, surprised her by buying some things for her to wear (a necklace, bracelet, and shoes). Needless to say, it was a very sweet moment :) #LoveWins https://t.co/JEA8bb356i

Reply Retweet Favorite

*Wipes away flood of tears*

Twitter: @Amberlynn40y

3. And when this couple kept their pride going strong each and every year (goals):

Pride ‘16, ‘17, &amp; ‘18 and the only thing that has changed is her wigs 🏳️‍🌈😘
Faith's Wife🏳️‍🌈 @curlyhairsierra

Pride ‘16, ‘17, &amp; ‘18 and the only thing that has changed is her wigs 🏳️‍🌈😘

Reply Retweet Favorite

4. Also, when this woman-made Isle of Lesbos became a reality in Warsaw:

I'm crying @ these photos of a bunch of lesbians who set up a makeshift lesbos island on a roundabout during the pride parade in warsaw today... iconic https://t.co/BXiNuKlEI9
ola @monaejaneIIe

I'm crying @ these photos of a bunch of lesbians who set up a makeshift lesbos island on a roundabout during the pride parade in warsaw today... iconic https://t.co/BXiNuKlEI9

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

5. When someone felt the need to get their set of paws this level of Pride-ready:

hiiiiii it’s #pridemonth and i luv bein pansexual 🌈💓
𝕸𝖎𝖘𝖘 𝕱𝖔𝖗𝖙𝖚𝖓𝖊 @gorestruly666

hiiiiii it’s #pridemonth and i luv bein pansexual 🌈💓

Reply Retweet Favorite

6. When this indestructible rainbow installation was created to stand the test of time:

a 2012 art installation of a rainbow in support of the lgbt community in warsaw was repeatedly burnt down vandalized and eventually stripped down only to make a comeback for 2018 pride parade as a literal rainbow so it's indestructible and here to stay gay science is so powerful https://t.co/SA7gFswjsq
lotion's 8 @daddypauIson

a 2012 art installation of a rainbow in support of the lgbt community in warsaw was repeatedly burnt down vandalized and eventually stripped down only to make a comeback for 2018 pride parade as a literal rainbow so it's indestructible and here to stay gay science is so powerful https://t.co/SA7gFswjsq

Reply Retweet Favorite

7. When someone's Grandma said this:

my fucking heart! 😍 currently on a train to #NYCPride &amp; there is this older women w/ what looks like her grandchild &amp; obvii its like all LGBTQ+ on the train &amp; shes telling her grandchild “theres a special parade today celebrating love” w/ a huge smile.
Davon Gomez @DavonOGomez

my fucking heart! 😍 currently on a train to #NYCPride &amp; there is this older women w/ what looks like her grandchild &amp; obvii its like all LGBTQ+ on the train &amp; shes telling her grandchild “theres a special parade today celebrating love” w/ a huge smile.

Reply Retweet Favorite

8. Oh, and when Stephanie Beatriz from Brooklyn Nine-Nine inspired this perfect sign:

Hey @iamstephbeatz &amp; @Brooklyn99FOX: you inspired my sign for #Pride yesterday!
Mariko ⚡️🌈 @msbk_

Hey @iamstephbeatz &amp; @Brooklyn99FOX: you inspired my sign for #Pride yesterday!

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

9. When these moves stole the whole goddamn show:

on the news like..... #pride
Parker Kit Hill @ParkerKitHill

on the news like..... #pride

Reply Retweet Favorite

10. When this Portland mom set up the most beautiful pride surprise for her daughter...

so my mom surprised with me my girlfriend @ pride 😩💛 #pdxpride
lilmthahomo @iamthatkayla

so my mom surprised with me my girlfriend @ pride 😩💛 #pdxpride

Reply Retweet Favorite

...and a bystander snagged the perfect snap of the whole thing:

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @pnw

11. Speaking of supportive parents, this dad's small comment made me say "Awww" to myself very loudly:

why is my dad the sweetest most supportive person ever im crying :’)
drew @drewistru

why is my dad the sweetest most supportive person ever im crying :’)

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

And the follow-up is just as sweet:

I showed my dad how popular this tweet was getting and he wasn’t that excited. i asked him why and he’s like “i don’t care about all that stuff i just care about YOU”. why am i so blessed. https://t.co/efiqCeWApT
drew @drewistru

I showed my dad how popular this tweet was getting and he wasn’t that excited. i asked him why and he’s like “i don’t care about all that stuff i just care about YOU”. why am i so blessed. https://t.co/efiqCeWApT

Reply Retweet Favorite

12. And when this magical book display came into existence (and should stick around for always).

View this post on

13. When this rad dad showed up for his son...

@corey_tits

...and absolutely won the Best Dad award:

@corey_tits
ADVERTISEMENT

14. And when this dad rocked the heck outta this pride shirt:

This is my dad. He is 86. He accepted me for who I really am whole heartedly. And now he is wearing my anti homophobic people and anti racist people to show his support to me and other... God I am blessed for having a great father 💖💖 #Pride #LGBTQ https://t.co/WCiUbexfNN
Carbi D @KhirvyDy

This is my dad. He is 86. He accepted me for who I really am whole heartedly. And now he is wearing my anti homophobic people and anti racist people to show his support to me and other... God I am blessed for having a great father 💖💖 #Pride #LGBTQ https://t.co/WCiUbexfNN

Reply Retweet Favorite

15. There were a lot of supportive parents, are people taking notes!?

parents supporting their lgbtq+ kids during pride month is the best thing I’ve ever seen
ALEX J. @ItsAlexJackson

parents supporting their lgbtq+ kids during pride month is the best thing I’ve ever seen

Reply Retweet Favorite

16. Also, let's not forget when Kehlani made a little girl cry...

Twitter: @Kehlani

...which, in turn, made everyone cry:

@Kehlani when you know you picked the right idol
j.escarlett @haruharuux

@Kehlani when you know you picked the right idol

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

17. And when Janelle Monáe 👏 turned 👏 it 👏out at the BET Awards in this ensemble:

Leon Bennett / Getty Images

18. And, of course, there were engagements that broke our hearts — like these two brave members of the FDNY:

Twitter: @FDNY

Yes, love is good.

Kena Betancur / Getty Images

Until next year, queers.

when straight people ask me to do anything the Monday morning after a Pride
Kevin O'Keeffe @kevinpokeeffe

when straight people ask me to do anything the Monday morning after a Pride

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT