Horror has a bad reputation. When I tell people I’ve written horror stories they generally stare and ask, "Why?" It’s also been a neglected genre. The boom and collapse of the horror novel in the 1990s, especially after the disappearance of the iconic Dell Abyss line, left a huge crater. Horror shifted out of the mainstream, to small and independent presses. Fortunately, things seem to be changing. Not only is horror creeping back onto bookshelves, but writers of color are popping up more often in this category. A few years ago I was told a book set in Mexico would never sell. Now my novel Mexican Gothic is a bestseller; my narco vampire noir Certain Dark Things is getting a re-release in 2021, after years of hearing vampires are dead (pun intended). Talk about a shift. If you are a newbie to the horror genre and the only author you know is Stephen King, you might be wondering where to begin. Here are 10 horror books from writers around the world, offering you a global journey that goes from the macabre to the gory.

Rupert Wong, Cannibal Chef by Cassandra Khaw (Malaysia)

An urban fantasy with a horror angle. Rupert Wong is a very special kind of cook, serving elaborate meals in Kuala Lumpur. He works for ghouls and supernatural entities, and has a ghost girlfriend. In this, the first volume of his adventures, he is trying to solve a murder. It's cheeky with a sense of humor and a lot of local mythology, but still enough bloody touches to keep horror fans interested. Get it from Barnes and Noble or Amazon. The Houseguest and Other Stories by Amparo Dávila (Mexico) With her focus on the mental state of her characters, and the bizarre intruding upon the mundane, Amparo Dávila serves as a Mexican equivalent of Shirley Jackson. Her most famous short story is “The Houseguest,” in which the guest of the title story might be an animal, a human, or a supernatural entity encroaching on a housewife. Get it from Bookshop, Target, or your local independent bookstore. The Only Good Indians by Stephen Graham Jones (USA) The Only Good Indians should be catnip for fans of classic horror such as Stephen King’s It or Peter Straub’s Ghost Story, but it also has a fresh and exciting feel, as well as an ingenious supernatural and unlikely foe: an elk. Four Blackfeet friends who went on a hunting trip years ago must reckon with the sins of the past. Get it from Bookshop, Target, or your local independent bookstore.

