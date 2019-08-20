Adam Brody Said He Feels Lucky Social Media Didn't Exist When He Was On "The OC"

Adam Brody might have been one of the biggest young stars on the planet in the early 2000s, thanks to his role as the adorkable Seth Cohen on The OC, but the actor says he’s in awe of what young celebrities have to deal with today.



“It’s funny, but that was such a long time ago that people, mostly in interviews, will go, ‘God, [that] must’ve been so crazy for you, [that] must’ve been so crazy,’” Brody said during an interview with BuzzFeed News’ AM to DM on Tuesday, “and my answer, this is the truth, is that it was pre–social media. It was fine.”

The series got picked up while the pilot was still being filmed, Brody said. He couldn’t have predicted the show’s early success or all the attention, but he says being famous back then came with more distance and boundaries.

“There wasn’t the same level of interaction and contact that there is today, even if most of it is digitally,” he said. “It’d be a whole different ball game. And I wouldn’t want that exposure or that power.”

The OC aired in the mid-2000s, filming in Manhattan Beach outside of LA, where Brody said he “kind of lived in a bubble” and could quietly go to a bar.

Brody said he can appreciate how some young stars use their social platforms for good, though it’s not what he would have wanted at their age.

“I mean, I think I’m very in awe of some of these kids, both just celebrities for entertainment and young activists, who take these megaphones at a young age and speak to and for a lot of people,” he said. “I don’t know that I’d be ready for that responsibility back then or want it.”