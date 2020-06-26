Picador

Inspired by: Mrs. Dalloway

"Considering this is a novel which begins with a suicide and continues to develop the theme, this is an incredibly uplifting novel, a lyrical celebration of life in the moment. It begins with the last half hour of Virginia Woolf's life and she, engaged in the writing of Mrs. Dalloway, will be the subject of one of the novel's three narratives, each of which covers a single day in the characters' lives...What makes the novel such a delicious read is the beauty of the writing and the host of thrilling insights it provides." —Katie, Goodreads