26 Books That Give Iconic Literary Characters A Different Story
It is a truth universally acknowledged that people love a fresh spin on a classic.
Last month, we asked BuzzFeed Book Club members to share their favorite retellings of classic novels, in honor of our June selection, Anna K by Jenny Lee. Here are the books that got the most love:
1. The Art of Fielding by Chad Harbach
2. Bridget Jones's Diary by Helen Fielding
3. Belzhar by Meg Wolitzer
4. Pride and Prejudice and Zombies by Seth Grahame-Smith
5. Ayesha at Last by Uzma Jalaluddin
6. Eligible by Curtis Sittenfeld
7. Sansei and Sensibility by Karen Tei Yamashita
8. Pride by Ibi Zoboi
9. The Hours by Michael Cunningham
10. Telling Tales by Patience Agbabi
11. Cress by Marissa Meyer
12. Hausfrau by Jill Alexander Essbaum
13. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller
14. On Beauty by Zadie Smith
15. The Eyre Affair by Jasper Fforde
16. When She Woke by Hillary Jordan
17. Meg & Jo by Virginia Kantra
18. If I’m Being Honest by Emily Wibberley and Austin Siegemund-Broka
19. Jane Steele by Lyndsay Faye
20. The Double Bind by Chris Bohjalian
21. His Dark Materials by Philip Pullman
22. Ophelia by Lisa Klein
23. Pride, Prejudice, and Other Flavors by Sonali Dev
24. Tiger Lily by Jodi Lynn Anderson
25. By the Book by Julia Sonneborn
26. The Penelopiad by Margaret Atwood
Do you have a favorite retelling that's not on this list? Tell us in the comments!
