20 Popular Audiobooks To Listen To While Lying On The Beach This Summer
Looking for a few good books to read this summer? Google Play recently told BuzzFeed its top audiobooks across four different categories — here are 20 of the most popular beach reads, romances, celebrity-narrated stories, and thrillers/mysteries:
Beach Reads
1. City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert
2. Who Is Vera Kelly? by Rosalie Knecht
3. Binti by Nnedi Okorafor
4. A Place for Us by Fatima Farheen Mirza
5. My Lovely Wife by Samantha Downing
Romance
6. The Mister by E.L. James
7. After by Anna Todd
8. Forget Me Not by Brenda Jackson
9. Meet Cute by Helena Hunting
10. Under the Table by Stephanie Evanovich
Celebrity-Narrated Audiobooks
11. Call Me By Your Name by André Aciman, narrated by Armie Hammer
12. Becoming by Michelle Obama
13. The Path Made Clear edited by Oprah Winfrey, narrated by many celebrities
14. The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao by Junot Díaz, narrated by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Karen Olivo
15. The Last Black Unicorn by Tiffany Haddish
Thrillers/Mysteries
16. The Wife Between Us by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen
17. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides
18. The Outsider by Stephen King
19. The 18th Abduction by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
20. Someone Knows by Lisa Scottoline
