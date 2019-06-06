 Skip To Content
20 Popular Audiobooks To Listen To While Lying On The Beach This Summer

20 Popular Audiobooks To Listen To While Lying On The Beach This Summer

By Shyla Watson and Ciera Velarde

Posted on June 6, 2019, at 6:22 p.m. ET

Looking for a few good books to read this summer? Google Play recently told BuzzFeed its top audiobooks across four different categories — here are 20 of the most popular beach reads, romances, celebrity-narrated stories, and thrillers/mysteries:

Beach Reads

1. City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert

In 1940, 19-year-old Vivian Morris works at her aunt's NYC playhouse, where she meets a charismatic bunch of actors, writers, and showgirls that make her time with them feel like home. But when a personal mistake becomes a professional nightmare, it flips the new life she's come to love upside-down.

2. Who Is Vera Kelly? by Rosalie Knecht

Vera Kelly is a young woman working at a radio station in 1960s New York. Her sharp wit and technical skills get her noticed by the CIA, and before long, she finds herself working amidst young radicals in Buenos Aires. But the excitement quickly turns to danger when, in the wake of a coup, Vera must decide how far she's willing to go to save herself.

3. Binti by Nnedi Okorafor

Binti has just been invited to study at Oomza University, the best school in the galaxy. However, accepting will mean not only leaving behind her family and the Himba people, but also putting herself in the middle of a war with the Meduse, a terrifying alien race not to be reckoned with.

4. A Place for Us by Fatima Farheen Mirza

Indian parents Rafiq and Layla, along with their two daughters and estranged son, are reunited for the wedding of their eldest daughter. As the big day approaches, secrets are uncovered, explaining why this once close-knit family of five is now fractured.

5. My Lovely Wife by Samantha Downing

After 15 years of wedded bliss, a suburban couple with kids discover something new to keep their marriage alive — getting away with murder.

Romance

6. The Mister by E.L. James

Maxim Trevelyan is a handsome English aristocrat who's never had to work hard for anything, including women and money. Alessia Demachi is a musically-gifted young woman with a dark and mysterious past. When tragic circumstances force Maxim to fully embrace his noble title and the responsibilities along with it, he's already overwhelmed. The last thing he needs is to fight his desire for Alessia, whose troubles have followed her to London.

7. After by Anna Todd

College freshman Tessa is a good girl with a sweet and safe boyfriend waiting for her back home. When she meets dark and mysterious Hardin, sparks (of anger) fly. He's rude, and even cruel, and yet Tessa finds herself drawn to him. After an unexpected night of passion, a different kind of spark is ignited within her, forcing Tessa to question who she thought she was, as well as find the real Hardin hidden underneath his tough exterior.

8. Forget Me Not by Brenda Jackson

Three years after her husband Devon died in a car crash, Ashley Ryan still hasn't moved on. To help take her mind off things, her friends surprise her with a getaway to Catalina Cove, LA, where — instead of a relaxing vacation — she finds her dead husband, very much alive. Tessa learns that Devon is suffering from amnesia and, though he doesn't remember their life together, the feelings they have for each other are still there. After the doctors recommend Tessa keep the truth to herself, she and Devon fall in love again as strangers, giving her the second chance she never thought she'd get.

9. Meet Cute by Helena Hunting

When Kailyn Flowers literally fell into former actor Daxton Hughes, she couldn't help herself from fangirling and professing her undying love. Surprisingly, he finds this charming and the two develop an unlikely friendship — until Daxton betrays her. Now Daxton needs Kailyn's help, but she isn't so quick to forgive. Slowly, but surely, they become friends again... and possibly something more.

10. Under the Table by Stephanie Evanovich

After escaping her dead-end marriage, aspiring chef Zoey Sullivan flees to New York and finds herself working in reclusive millionaire Tristan Malloy's kitchen. Though smart and successful, the computer programmer is also unfashionable and shy. After a makeover and a few pep talks, he's confident like he's never been before. But now, Zoey is the one that needs confidence, and bravery, to tell him how she really feels about him.

Celebrity-Narrated Audiobooks

11. Call Me By Your Name by André Aciman, narrated by Armie Hammer

Fans of the 2017 film Call Me By Your Name will recognize Armie Hammer as the actor who played Oliver, and his narration of the book takes the powerful, romantic story to a whole new level. His melodic, deep voice captivates the listener while he tells the story of Elio and Oliver's summer romance, making this a must-listen for anyone familiar with the book or film.

12. Becoming by Michelle Obama

What better way to experience Michelle Obama's best-selling memoir than by hearing it read by the former First Lady herself. Feel inspired as Michelle's familiar voice takes you through her time growing up on the South Side of Chicago, to her struggles with fertility issues, to her time spent in the world's most famous address.

13. The Path Made Clear edited by Oprah Winfrey, narrated by many celebrities

If you're someone who can't get enough of Oprah's wisdom, this audiobook is for you. In The Path Made Clear, Oprah encourages the reader to figure out their own personal mission in life and offers guidance that will lead the listener on their way to fulfill that purpose. Oprah opens each chapter with her own personal story and the lessons she learned from it, and then she lets notable figures like Jane Fonda, Robin Roberts, Shonda Rhimes, and Jay-Z share their insights from their personal journeys.

14. The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao by Junot Díaz, narrated by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Karen Olivo

Many of us are familiar with Junot Díaz's modern classic The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao, but Lin-Manuel Miranda's narration adds an almost rhythmic layer to the story that will captivate you from start to finish. Miranda, along with his In the Heights co-star Karen Olivo, guides you through the Pulitzer Prize-winning story of Oscar's tumultuous life, and it won't take long for you to be mesmerized by this story that captures both the Dominican-American experience as well as the universal desire to keep moving forward through heartbreak.

15. The Last Black Unicorn by Tiffany Haddish

If you're looking for an audiobook that will make you literally laugh out loud, Tiffany Haddish's The Last Black Unicorn will definitely do the job. Nothing is off-limits for Haddish as she reads essay after hilarious essay about her life. You'll quickly learn that Haddish was destined to become a professional comedian — even if she faced tremendous struggles to become the household name she is today.

Thrillers/Mysteries

16. The Wife Between Us by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen

On the surface, The Wife Between Us looks like a familiar love triangle story, but as the story progresses, you'll be shocked at the high-paced twists and turns. Vanessa is the ex-wife jealous of her young, pretty replacement, Nellie. Vanessa will stop at nothing to prevent her ex-husband Richard's marriage. If you think you know how this story will end, keep guessing.

17. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides

Alicia Berenson seems to have the perfect life: She's a famous painter, she's married to a popular photographer, and they live in a beautiful house in London. But after Alicia shoots her husband one day, she never speaks again. Her refusal to explain what she did captivates people, and her art skyrockets in popularity. But Theo, a criminal psychotherapist, is determined to get to the bottom of this mystery.

18. The Outsider by Stephen King

When a young boy's body is found, evidence points to Terry Maitland, a seemingly good guy who's a Little League coach, teacher, and father of two. Even though Terry has an alibi, the mounting DNA evidence, fingerprints, and witnesses force Detective Ralph Anderson to arrest him. Is Terry really to blame, or is it something much more sinister? The emotional, supernatural twists will make you want to keep listening all day.

19. The 18th Abduction by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro

Three teachers go missing one night after class, and when one of the bodies is discovered, detective Lindsay Boxer feels mounting pressure to solve the case as the chief of police and the press wait anxiously for an arrest. Lindsay teams up with her friend, investigative journalist Cindy Thomas, and they take an unconventional approach to the case that reveals stunning facts about the victims.

20. Someone Knows by Lisa Scottoline

Allie Garvey is going home for a funeral, and she's full of dread. Going home means she'll face the two people who she shares a huge secret with. Twenty years earlier, Allie and four other teenagers played a dangerous prank in the woods, and when it went horribly wrong, they decided to keep what happened a secret. But Allie has been destroyed by the secret, causing her to distance herself from people she loves. Now that she's home, she's determined to figure out how the prank went so wrong, and as the narrator leads you to Allie's shocking discovery, you won't be able to hit pause.

