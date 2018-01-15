Cranberries Lead Singer Dolores O'Riordan Is Dead At 46
The singer died in London.
Dolores O'Riordan, who was the lead singer of the Cranberries, has died.
In a statement on Facebook, the band said:
Then, in a following tweet, called O'Riordan a "true artist."
As the singer of the Cranberries, O'Riordan sang hits such as "Zombie" and "Linger."
O'Riordan was born in Limerick, Ireland. The Cranberries formed in 1989.
Tributes have started pouring in from around the world.
Singer Hozier said he was "shocked and saddened" by her death.
The band Kodaline said, "Thoughts are with her family and friends."
The president of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, released a statement.
It is with great sadness that I have learned of the death of Dolores O’Riordan, musician, singer and song writer.
Dolores O’Riordan and The Cranberries had an immense influence on rock and pop music in Ireland and internationally.
I recall with fondness the late Limerick TD Jim Kemmy’s introduction of her and The Cranberries to me, and the pride he and so many others took in their successes.
To her family and all those who follow and support Irish music, Irish musicians and the performing arts her death will be a big loss.
Comedian Cameron Esposito recalled how O'Riordan was a "BIG part" of her childhood.
Late Late Show host James Corden spoke about meeting O'Riordan when he was 15, saying she was "kind and lovely."
The Scottish band Paws said, "We are heartbroken."
Duran Duran said, "We are crushed."
Actor Glenn Howerton said, "Those first two albums are perfection."
Singer Julia Michaels said, "I will be blasting your voice in my car all day today."
Actor Caitriona Balfe said, "Dolores O'Riordan was the epitome of cool."
Foster the People said, "She was a true pioneer."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
