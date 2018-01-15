BuzzFeed News

Cranberries Lead Singer Dolores O'Riordan Is Dead At 46

Cranberries Lead Singer Dolores O'Riordan Is Dead At 46

The singer died in London.

By Shyla Watson and Sheridan Watson

Posted on January 15, 2018, at 12:45 p.m. ET

Dolores O'Riordan, who was the lead singer of the Cranberries, has died.

O&#x27;Riordan was 46 at the time of her death.
Guillaume Souvant / AFP / Getty Images

O'Riordan was 46 at the time of her death.

In a statement on Facebook, the band said:

Then, in a following tweet, called O'Riordan a "true artist."

We are devastated on the passing of our friend Dolores. She was an extraordinary talent and we feel very privileged… https://t.co/GpE2O8bFA3
The Cranberries @The_Cranberries

We are devastated on the passing of our friend Dolores. She was an extraordinary talent and we feel very privileged… https://t.co/GpE2O8bFA3

As the singer of the Cranberries, O'Riordan sang hits such as "Zombie" and "Linger."

O'Riordan was born in Limerick, Ireland. The Cranberries formed in 1989.

Joel Saget / AFP / Getty Images

Tributes have started pouring in from around the world.

Guillaume Souvant / AFP / Getty Images

Singer Hozier said he was "shocked and saddened" by her death.

My first time hearing Dolores O'Riordan's voice was unforgettable. It threw into question what a voice could sound… https://t.co/rhWyJpAxmS
Hozier @Hozier

My first time hearing Dolores O'Riordan's voice was unforgettable. It threw into question what a voice could sound… https://t.co/rhWyJpAxmS

The band Kodaline said, "Thoughts are with her family and friends."

Absolutely shocked to hear about the passing of Dolores O'Riordan! @The_Cranberries gave us our first big support w… https://t.co/JA4ifkFFho
Kodaline @Kodaline

Absolutely shocked to hear about the passing of Dolores O'Riordan! @The_Cranberries gave us our first big support w… https://t.co/JA4ifkFFho

The president of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, released a statement.

It is with great sadness that I have learned of the death of Dolores O’Riordan, musician, singer and song writer.

Dolores O’Riordan and The Cranberries had an immense influence on rock and pop music in Ireland and internationally.

I recall with fondness the late Limerick TD Jim Kemmy’s introduction of her and The Cranberries to me, and the pride he and so many others took in their successes.

To her family and all those who follow and support Irish music, Irish musicians and the performing arts her death will be a big loss.

Comedian Cameron Esposito recalled how O'Riordan was a "BIG part" of her childhood.

Oh wow. Dolores O'Riordan was a BIG part of my childhood. Helped me give myself permission to be.
Cameron Esposito @cameronesposito

Oh wow. Dolores O’Riordan was a BIG part of my childhood. Helped me give myself permission to be.

Late Late Show host James Corden spoke about meeting O'Riordan when he was 15, saying she was "kind and lovely."

I once met Delores O'Riordan when I was 15. She was kind and lovely, I got her autograph on my train ticket and it… https://t.co/YtS3EBgWSR
James Corden @JKCorden

I once met Delores O’Riordan when I was 15. She was kind and lovely, I got her autograph on my train ticket and it… https://t.co/YtS3EBgWSR

The Scottish band Paws said, "We are heartbroken."

We are heartbroken to learn that Dolores O'Riordan has passed away. The Cranberries were my first love. Thank you… https://t.co/A9BHWGCMCw
PAWS @wehavepaws

We are heartbroken to learn that Dolores O’Riordan has passed away. The Cranberries were my first love. Thank you… https://t.co/A9BHWGCMCw

Duran Duran said, "We are crushed."

We are crushed to hear the news about the passing of Dolores O'Riordan. Our thoughts go out to her family at this t… https://t.co/6ErNOamQcS
Duran Duran @duranduran

We are crushed to hear the news about the passing of Dolores O’Riordan. Our thoughts go out to her family at this t… https://t.co/6ErNOamQcS

Actor Glenn Howerton said, "Those first two albums are perfection."

I'm so sad to hear about the death of Dolores O'Riordan. I love The Cranberries so much. Those first two albums are perfection. #RIP
Glenn Howerton @GlennHowerton

I’m so sad to hear about the death of Dolores O’Riordan. I love The Cranberries so much. Those first two albums are perfection. #RIP

Singer Julia Michaels said, "I will be blasting your voice in my car all day today."

No 😰 #DoloresORiordan Rest In Peace. I will forever know how to flip from full to falsetto because of you. I will b… https://t.co/nEc4CHGOg5
Julia Michaels @imjmichaels

No 😰 #DoloresORiordan Rest In Peace. I will forever know how to flip from full to falsetto because of you. I will b… https://t.co/nEc4CHGOg5

Actor Caitriona Balfe said, "Dolores O'Riordan was the epitome of cool."

For my 13 years old self with my Doc Martin boots and the lyrics learnt to Zombie.... Dolores O'Riordan was the epi… https://t.co/Ar2HnZKinu
Caitriona Balfe @caitrionambalfe

For my 13 years old self with my Doc Martin boots and the lyrics learnt to Zombie.... Dolores O'Riordan was the epi… https://t.co/Ar2HnZKinu

Foster the People said, "She was a true pioneer."

Shocked and heartbroken over Dolores O'Riordan's death. The Cranberries were pinnacle in showing me that it was pos… https://t.co/5y93gcZ5EJ
Foster The People @fosterthepeople

Shocked and heartbroken over Dolores O’Riordan’s death. The Cranberries were pinnacle in showing me that it was pos… https://t.co/5y93gcZ5EJ

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

