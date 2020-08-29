COVID-19 Turned My Anxieties About Having A Baby Into Reality

Pre-pandemic, this would have been a simple ode to the child observation class, at San Francisco City College, where, weekly, in a room full of small furniture and things that children would find delightful — figurines of animals, wooden trains, those beautiful expensive Waldorf rainbows, cloth dolls, a play kitchen, and acres of bilingual children’s books — I was gently taught, and gently learned, how to be a mother. The class was free and quite simple: You brought your baby and sat her on the soft ground, and you watched her — you watched the other babies too. We parents and caregivers would talk with each other about the things that we were struggling with and the reading we had been assigned (I have always loved school), but casually, sitting on the floor with our children, and then we would move aside and watch our children without interfering (unless, I should add, they seemed like they might injure themselves or another child), watch them attempt the small stairs of the wooden play structure, tug a toy out of another’s hands, stumble and fall and get up — okay! The first class, talking to Teacher Nancy as people filtered into the classroom, I went to right my baby after she tripped. “You can wait and see,” said Teacher Nancy. “Let her get up herself. Let her see if she really needs you.” My daughter blinked, surprised, looked at my face, and didn’t cry. She got up. She seemed pleased.



I loved it, this practice, the permission it gave me, to let my daughter crawl, then walk to the edge of distance between us I was comfortable with, and then just a little further, feeling the cord between us physically, and feeling the thrill of it, the child I made in the world. On the playground I let her climb up the stairs to the slide, let her slide down by herself (Whose baby is this? was the glance that other parents gave each other, one I learned to ignore). The practice of getting out of my kid’s way was harder than it looked, requiring me to quell the urge to swoop in and fix it — explain the toy, carry her up the stairs — even if the situation didn’t need to be fixed, as it often didn’t.

From Teacher Nancy, from the other parents and caregivers, and from my own daughter, I learned what kind of mother I wanted to be. To be that mother was a state of gentle awareness and constant adjusting, of experimenting and messing up and trying again, with playfulness, tenderness, and good humor. I was not always, not even often, this kind of mother, but I pointed my awareness there. The class — free, I will mention again — was a small, good thing. In San Francisco, one of the most expensive cities on earth, the toddler music class at the community music school near me was $18 a session, and even the children’s bookstore that hosted thrice daily storytimes for small children started charging admission. We had the library’s offerings, and the rec center’s, and we had Teacher Nancy. (Not nothing, the four-months-into-quarantine mother knows — but not a whole lot, either.) The class was an acknowledgment my government made that caring well for a child is both a skill and a social good.

[Read: "'These Stories Take Place In A Kind Of Personal Apocalypse': An Interview With Shruti Swamy]

Then, the pandemic. As a person who is prone to depression and anxiety, I’ve found these last months to be literal manifestations of both — danger is everywhere! Why bother leaving the house? I might not have left my bed if my daughter had let me; instead we went to parks, where I instantly forgot everything I had learned with Teacher Nancy in the face of invisible, transmissible danger, calling her back with a note of panic in my voice if even a dog in full innocence approached her with its happy pink tongue. It was today — today — I remembered the kind of mother I was trying to be when I watched her struggle to fit her feet into the legs of her pants, and realized my impulse to jump in and help had run inside me unchecked. The oatmeal she used to feed herself I now spoon carefully into her mouth. I tug her shoes off before she can puzzle out the step after undoing the strap. I carry her up the stairs. She has learned to say now “Mommy can do it” — and without thinking, Mommy does it. I’m keeping her safe. I think I may be keeping her too safe.