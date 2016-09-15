BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Marc Jacobs Called People "Narrow-Minded" For Criticizing The Use Of Locs In His Show

celebrity

Marc Jacobs Called People "Narrow-Minded" For Criticizing The Use Of Locs In His Show

The fashion designer responded to people on Instagram accusing him of cultural appropriation, which he said was "nonsense."

By Sheridan Watson and Tamerra Griffin

Headshot of Sheridan Watson

Sheridan Watson

BuzzFeed Staff

Headshot of Tamerra Griffin

Tamerra Griffin

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on September 16, 2016, at 3:21 p.m. ET

Posted on September 15, 2016, at 6:03 p.m. ET

Designer Marc Jacobs has been responding to people calling him out for cultural appropriation — saying they were "narrow-minded" and arguing that he doesn't "see color or race" — after he showed his collection at New York Fashion Week on Thursday.

Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images

It featured lots of colors and patterns, and some heavily dyed loc extensions on models including Karlie Kloss, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Irina Shayk, Adriana Lima, and Taylor Hill.

Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images
Angela Weiss / Getty Images

But the images of white models in fake locs have angered people, who are saying that it reeks of cultural appropriation.

okay but like y'all think black people w/ dreads are thugs and gross but when a white person does it for marc jacobs it's fashion????? wyd
Brad @brad_loomis

okay but like y'all think black people w/ dreads are thugs and gross but when a white person does it for marc jacobs it's fashion????? wyd

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter

Many didn't understand why more black models weren't included, since the hairstyle is one worn predominantly by black women.

why didn't Marc Jacobs use black women with ACTUAL dreads instead of using fake ones on white women?🤔
karina @karinaahowe

why didn't Marc Jacobs use black women with ACTUAL dreads instead of using fake ones on white women?🤔

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT
Like Marc Jacobs couldn't just cast black women who already have dreads 😐
Naimah @zijabi

Like Marc Jacobs couldn't just cast black women who already have dreads 😐

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter

Then there are those who have pointed out the hypocrisy of it all.

marc jacobs dont bring out a foundation for black girls but do dreads for the runway 👌🏾😝
con @cxnnie_

marc jacobs dont bring out a foundation for black girls but do dreads for the runway 👌🏾😝

Reply Retweet Favorite
@marcjacobs y'all wanna have dreads on your white models but have the audacity to only cast 2 black girls?
Angelica Teixeira @AJFearless15

@marcjacobs y'all wanna have dreads on your white models but have the audacity to only cast 2 black girls?

Reply Retweet Favorite

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Jacobs responded to people calling him out for cultural appropriation in the comments section of his brand account.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com
ADVERTISEMENT

One user, Lizeth Pinal, said Jacobs "should've just used [sic] women of color instead of white people...or not use dreads as an aesthetic look or trend."

Instagram / Via instagram.com

Jacobs responded by asking why the same people criticizing him don't also criticize women of color who straighten their hair, and claimed that he doesn't see color or race.

Instagram / Via instagram.com

Pinal told BuzzFeed she lost respect for the designer after the exchange.

Well Marc Jacobs showed his true colors, he's just added to the list of people who are over.....
Lizeth🎃 @radical_lizeth

Well Marc Jacobs showed his true colors, he's just added to the list of people who are over.....

Reply Retweet Favorite

Hairstylist Guido Palau told New York magazine that the look was inspired by Lana Wachowski as well as "the ’80s, raver culture, Boy George, and Harajuku."

Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

Backstage at the show, New York asked Palau about the "politics of giving everyone in the show dreadlocks." He responded with:

I don’t really think about that. I take inspiration from every culture. Style comes from clashing things. It’s always been there — if you’re creative, if you make food, music, and fashion, whatever, you’re inspired by everything. It’s not homogeneous. Different cultures mix all the time. You see it on the street. People don’t dress head-to-toe in just one way.

Palau ended up finding an Etsy seller, DreadlocksbyJena, to create the extensions for the show.

etsy.com

When asked if the show was inspired by the Rasta culture, Palau said, "No, not at all."

Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images

BuzzFeed has reached out to Marc Jacobs for a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT