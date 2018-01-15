BuzzFeed News

Fans Have Been Posting Moving Tributes To Dolores O'Riordan

Fans Have Been Posting Moving Tributes To Dolores O'Riordan

The Irish singer died on Sunday.

By Sheridan Watson and Shyla Watson

Posted on January 15, 2018

Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of the Cranberries, has died at 46.

The band was one of the most famous acts to come out of the '90s.

Fans across the globe have been posting tributes in Dolores' honor, many calling the Cranberries' music a huge part of their childhood.

1. "No one sounded like her."

No one sounded like her. #DoloresORiordan ☘️
🤷🏾‍♀️wynter, Miss Stable Genius🤷🏾‍♀️ @wyntermitchell

No one sounded like her. #DoloresORiordan ☘️

2. "Their music was the soundtrack to the Northern Irish Peace process for many of us."

Schrodinger's Celt @nwScotty

Really upset to hear of the passing of Dolores O'Riordan. The Cranberries were an amazing live band- and their musi… https://t.co/KBFGmaSsev

3. "Feeling devastated."

Frank Charriaut @FrankCharriaut

Feeling devastated, Dolores O'Riordan's voice and smile always touched me. You will be missed #doloresoriordan

4. "Thank you."

J. Dianne Dotson @jdiannedotson

Thank you for your life and music #DoloresORiordan #TheCranberries

5. "2018 is already starting off as a bad year for music."

Alyssa Morales @alyssaerinm

2018 is already starting off as a bad year for music now that #DoloresORiordan is gone. RIP

6. "That unforgettable voice will be missed."

Tanushri Srivastava @Tanushri_

That unforgettable voice will be missed. Rest in peace, #DoloresORiordan.

7. "A really properly beautiful voice."

John Featherstone @johnfeath

A really properly beautiful voice. #DoloresORiordan #TheCranberries

8. "It's only in hindsight that you can appreciate how extraordinary it was for her to achieve what she did."

Gavan Reilly @gavreilly

It's only in hindsight that you can appreciate how extraordinary it was for her to achieve what she did, how she di… https://t.co/1xaSif9eaM

9. "She dreamed bigger than all of us."

Liam O'Brien @liamobrienactor

Limerick 1990. When you're from this city, the kind of impact an artist like Dolores made mattered even more to u… https://t.co/BgGLhHz5bC

10. "What a voice."

Chris Hawkins @ChrisHawkinsUK

Totally shocked by this tragic news. So many 6th form memories attached to the songs from Everybody Else Is Doing… https://t.co/cd7jrwAXVQ

11. "She always had the most remarkable distinctive voice."

Tara @Ladytarastheme

Cried a tear on my way home with the sad news of Dolores O’Riordan. The #cranberries was such a influential band in… https://t.co/nxx7Lb6Yal

12. "You brought me such joy listening to your lyrics."

Stephanie Dooley Day @StephDOfficial

RIP beautiful #DoloresORiordan you brought me such joy listening to your lyrics throughout my teenage years. Shine… https://t.co/BPBc6kENOM

13. "She was a great inspiration."

Esther Maria @EsthersQuest

So sad to hear Dolores O’Riordan has passed. Her voice was a big part of my youths soundtrack, and she was a great… https://t.co/y6fU4dLD8p

14. "So young and talented."

Carmel @creme99

Such sad news of the sudden death of #DoloresORiordan #TheCranberries So young and talented. Thinking of her children.

15. "One of the greatest voices of the '90s."

𝑀𝒶𝓇𝑔𝒶𝓇𝑒𝓉 𝒜𝓃𝓃 𝑅𝒾𝒸𝑒 💎 @BeauVelvet

Rest in Peace Dolores O’Riordan, the amazing lead singer of The Cranberries. A rare talent and one of the greatest… https://t.co/v7Vv76MJeu

16. "'Daffodil' is still one of [the] most moving pieces of music I've ever heard."

Niall O'Loughlin @nialloloughlin

Couldn't finish up for the day without paying some sort of tribute to Dolores O'Riordan. They've better known songs… https://t.co/G7RMUJq2Hj

17. "She's the reason so many young girls saw a place for themselves in rock music."

MayKay @MayKapes

Dolores O’Riordan has had such a huge impact on me in so many ways. Watching the light and shade in her performance… https://t.co/nMymym1Qh1

18. "This album was all I had for awhile. Thank you."

🤷🏾‍♀️wynter, Miss Stable Genius🤷🏾‍♀️ @wyntermitchell

I used to turn on my Cranberries CD and just cry and wish to be understood and not mocked or bullied. I used to lis… https://t.co/MmpyecTjvA

19. "Dolores was every pissed off country girl dreaming of escape."

Emma B @betaburns

I can't express how upsetting this is. Dolores was every pissed off country girl dreaming of escape. She was pure L… https://t.co/uXsIWjkc40

20. "For those my age, she truly has been one of the most iconic voices of a generation."

Emanuele Venturoli @RTR_MotoGP

For those my age, she truly has been one of the most iconic voices of a generation. Tragic news. Rest in peace, Dol… https://t.co/snN5bW1eeI

21. "She was always an inspiration to me."

Kim O’Neill 🦋✨ @cheekyface78

Absolutely Stunning voice and beautiful lady, another sad loss to the music industry. She was always an inspiratio… https://t.co/SRL1OFYEY8

22. "Never forgotten, and will never forget."

Tiffani @DiggaloTiff

What a friend &amp; a champion she was to me during my tender, young adult years. Never forgotten, and will never forge… https://t.co/V6GyR9pvf4

23. "You're a dream to many."

Jacqueline E. Smith @JackieSmith114

I don't think there's a 90s kid out there who didn't grow up listening to the Cranberries. Rest in Peace, Dolores O… https://t.co/CnHGuT9qrL

24. "The soundtrack to my youth."

bethworrall @betheworrall

the soundtrack to my youth and a fierce, strong female role model - rest in peace #DoloresORiordan

25. "Rest in power, you wonder."

Katie Phair @Phairo

Shite news. She was, and remains, a goddess. Just listened to all of 'Everybody else is doing it, so why can't we?'… https://t.co/fxKrwBNaO7

