A Russian Hacking Group Has Released US Olympians' Medical Records

Russian hackers have threatened to release more files of US Olympic athletes in coming days.

SAN FRANCISCO — The hacked medical files of Olympic athletes Simone Biles, Elena Delle Donne, Serena Williams, and Venus Williams were made public Tuesday by a Russian group that cybersecurity experts say was previously responsible for breaches into the Democratic National Committee and White House.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) confirmed in a statement posted on Tuesday that its database, which included medical files of athletes competing in the Olympics, was hacked by the Russian group that cybersecurity companies have named “Fancy Bear.”

“WADA deeply regrets this situation and is very conscious of the threat that it represents to athletes whose confidential information has been divulged through this criminal act,” Olivier Niggli, WADA's executive director, said in the statement. “WADA condemns these ongoing cyber-attacks that are being carried out in an attempt to undermine WADA and the global anti-doping system.”

Niggli added that law enforcement had determined that the “attacks are originating out of Russia,” without clarifying which agency the body had worked with.

“Let it be known that these criminal acts are greatly compromising the effort by the global anti-doping community to re-establish trust in Russia further to the outcomes of the Agency’s independent McLaren Investigation Report,” Niggli said.

"We have nothing to add to our statement at this time," WADA Maggie Durand wrote in an email to BuzzFeed News following questions about which cybersecurity company had discovered the breach in their system and which law enforcement agency the body is working with.

Russia forcefully denied any involvement in the hack. “It can be stated with all certainty that there is no involvement of the official Moscow, [Russian] government or special services in such actions. This is completely ruled out,” Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin, told journalists.

The cybersecurity firm ThreatConnect was cited in a previous report that found that the same group of Russian hackers had gained access to the WADA database and gotten into the account of Russian whistleblower, Yuliya Stepanova, an 800-meter runner whose revelations of widespread doping in Russian track and field led to that team being banned from competing in Rio.