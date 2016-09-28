Israeli Statesman Shimon Peres Dies At 93

Peres, Israel’s longest-serving politician and statesman, stepped down as the country's president in 2014. He died Wednesday at the age of 93.

Shimon Peres, Israel’s longest-serving politician and statesman, died early Wednesday at the age of 93. Among the last of a founding generation of Zionists who defined the modern Jewish State, his life closely mirrored that of the state of Israel.

Peres' death came two weeks after he suffered a stroke that caused bleeding in his brain, leaving him hospitalized and on a respirator.

Peres, who held the record of world’s oldest-serving statesman when he stepped down as Israel’s president in July 2014 at the age of 91, was still working in various diplomatic outreach programs at the time of his death. He had served in nearly every Israeli government since the country’s inception — but had never won a popular vote.

The last decades of his life were spent trying to reach a peace deal between the Israeli and Palestinian leadership, yet his death was yet another reminder of how elusive that peace remains. Peres was, to many, the last Israeli leader accepted as a peace envoy both among Israelis, Palestinians, and the international community. In a March 2015 interview with BuzzFeed News, longtime Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat called Peres “the last Israeli of a generation of leaders who cared about making peace between Israel and Palestine.”

In a February 2014 interview with BuzzFeed News just months before he stepped down from office, Peres said he had chosen to take unpopular positions, including signing the historic 1993 Oslo peace accords with the Palestinians, but that he “paid for it painfully.”

“I paid in elections and in record,” Peres told BuzzFeed News at the time.

He likened the presidency, a largely ceremonial post, to that of a bird “in a cage with golden stripes.”

“The minute I should be out of the cage, I should probably fly again; maybe then in a clearer way I will express myself,” he said.

In a statement from the White House, President Obama praised Peres as "a statesman whose commitment to Israel's security and pursuit of peace was rooted in his own unshakeable moral foundation and unflagging optimism."



"Shimon was the essence of Israel itself," Obama said.



Former President George H.W. Bush said Peres devoted his life "to the universal cause of freedom, to the timeless cause of Israel, to the noblest cause of peace."



"It was by his innate humanity, his decency, that Shimon inspired the world over and helped pave a path to peace broad enough that future generations will walk it one day, side-by-side," Bush said.

House Speaker Paul Ryan called the Israeli "a true legend and statesman."

Peres "was a gift to the country he helped establish and lead, and a persistent voice for the cause of peace," Ryan said.