Everything You Need To Know About A Trump Server's Chats With A Russian Bank

Sergei Karpukhin / Reuters

A small group of experts who specialize in analyzing DNS traffic discovered that a Trump Organization server irregularly pinged two servers belonging to the Russian Alfa Bank, the Slate article said. DNS, or Domain Name Servers, are like the internet’s phone book, maintaining a directory of domain names and translating them into Internet Protocol (IP) addresses. When you ask your computer to send an email or visit www.buzzfeed.com, it relays that request through a DNS server to direct your email (or web page request) to the right place.

By analyzing DNS logs, the experts found a steady line of communication between trump-email.com and Alfa Bank. Because the Trump server didn’t have a website associated with it, they determined that the requests being made to the servers were regular emails being sent between the two.

"The parties were communicating in a secretive fashion," Paul Vixie, one of the world’s foremost experts in DNS, said in the article. "The operative word is 'secretive.' This is more akin to what criminal syndicates do if they are putting together a project."

Many reading the story concluded, based on that quote, that Trump, or someone close to him, was regularly communicating with someone within Russia about money, his political campaign, or both.