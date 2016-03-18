Anonymous Says It Just Released Trump's Social Security Number And Other Personal Details

Anonymous declared a "war on Trump" and claimed to leak his personal details Thursday.

SAN FRANCISCO — Donald Trump's alleged cell phone number, Social Security number, and address were among personal details published Thursday by a hacker claiming to be part of the Anonymous hacking collective.

Many of of those details — such as the cell phone number and management agency — had been previously published online. A call to that number went unanswered, and it was unclear if the Social Security card number belonged to Trump.

A Twitter account associated with Anonymous tweeted triumphantly that the attack was a harbinger of what's to come.