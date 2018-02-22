BuzzFeed News

Black Panther Is Triggering Trypophobia And The Internet Has Thoughts

Black Panther Is Triggering Trypophobia And The Internet Has Thoughts

Warning: This post contains images that may make people with trypophobia incredibly uncomfortable.

By Shannon Rosenberg

Posted on February 22, 2018, at 5:27 p.m. ET

Sooo...unless you've been living under a rock, you probably know Black Panther came out, and it's kicking ass at the box office!

Marvel Studios' first black superhero film has already grossed more than $427 million worldwide and has garnered a score of 97% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. (I've already seen it twice since opening day, and it is HIGHLY DESERVING of all its praise, let me tell you.)
Marvel Studios' first black superhero film has already grossed more than $427 million worldwide and has garnered a score of 97% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

(I've already seen it twice since opening day, and it is HIGHLY DESERVING of all its praise, let me tell you.)

People are absolutely LOVING it.

Just left the “Black Panther” premiere if you don’t go see it I can’t be friends with you!!! IT WAS EXCELLENT, MOTI… https://t.co/JEqIrew1Ka
Leslie Jones 🦋 @Lesdoggg

Just left the “Black Panther” premiere if you don’t go see it I can’t be friends with you!!! IT WAS EXCELLENT, MOTI… https://t.co/JEqIrew1Ka

However, there is a group of people who were unpleasantly surprised during a few of the movie's scenes — people who experience trypophobia, including myself.

 As BuzzFeed Health has previously reported, trypophobia is a proposed phobia — intense, irrational fear or anxiety — of irregular patterns or clusters of small holes, circles, or bumps. Trypophobia can actually be debilitating; reactions depend on the individual and range in intensity, but can include throwing up, crying, shaking all over, and intense itching or scratching. Even though trypophobia isn't an acknowledged phobia yet, photos of a lotus seedpod (pictured above) are commonly used to test whether someone experiences trypophobia or not, since trypophobes will most likely experience extremely visceral reactions upon seeing it. (This is not a joke, people. I can wholeheartedly attest to this.)
As BuzzFeed Health has previously reported, trypophobia is a proposed phobia — intense, irrational fear or anxiety — of irregular patterns or clusters of small holes, circles, or bumps. Trypophobia can actually be debilitating; reactions depend on the individual and range in intensity, but can include throwing up, crying, shaking all over, and intense itching or scratching.

Even though trypophobia isn't an acknowledged phobia yet, photos of a lotus seedpod (pictured above) are commonly used to test whether someone experiences trypophobia or not, since trypophobes will most likely experience extremely visceral reactions upon seeing it. (This is not a joke, people. I can wholeheartedly attest to this.)

Many people reported having a hard time watching any scenes where Killmonger, Michael B. Jordan's character, was featured without a shirt — and there were MANY.

They also mentioned being triggered by the dots painted on the Wakandans' faces and the panther patterns painted on T'Challa's chest.
They also mentioned being triggered by the dots painted on the Wakandans' faces and the panther patterns painted on T'Challa's chest.

And that's because his character has millions of tiny bumplike scars littered all over his body, each one supposedly representing a life he's taken.

OK, maybe not millions, but there were a lot!
OK, maybe not millions, but there were a lot!

People were shook.

Black Panther thoughts!!! -best costume and production design I’ve ever seen -Black women are the mitochondria of… https://t.co/2Hr4fNqbGd
Melatonin @melanieissleepy

Black Panther thoughts!!! -best costume and production design I’ve ever seen -Black women are the mitochondria of… https://t.co/2Hr4fNqbGd

My trypophobia when Michael B Jordan took his shirt off in Black Panther
Francisco Javier @FrankieAram

My trypophobia when Michael B Jordan took his shirt off in Black Panther

if you have trypophobia and watch black panther it is the worst sjebakanskoanend I had to cover my eyes so many times
jasmine @kingspjms

if you have trypophobia and watch black panther it is the worst sjebakanskoanend I had to cover my eyes so many times

Even before its release, trypophobes were worried about being able to get through the movie.

My trypophobia is going to wylin during black panther...
Mira Patel @Itsmiraaaa_

My trypophobia is going to wylin during black panther...

Finally seeing BLACK PANTHER tonight and gonna spend all day psyching myself up to keep Michael B. Jordan from triggering my trypophobia
Alissa Wilkinson @alissamarie

Finally seeing BLACK PANTHER tonight and gonna spend all day psyching myself up to keep Michael B. Jordan from triggering my trypophobia

anybody else w trypophobia really gonna try their best to support black panther but gonna rlly die inside
love, stargirl @itsreneenee

anybody else w trypophobia really gonna try their best to support black panther but gonna rlly die inside

Black Panther is about to have my trypophobia on 1000 and I’m so conflicted because I refuse to take my eyes off th… https://t.co/adIAzLh30N
☁️☁️ @zahrari_

Black Panther is about to have my trypophobia on 1000 and I’m so conflicted because I refuse to take my eyes off th… https://t.co/adIAzLh30N

Some even went as far as to warn others about seeing it.

do NOT watch Black Panther if you have trypophobia!
Kiwi Cake @5sos_fan_calm

do NOT watch Black Panther if you have trypophobia!

TO ALL MY HOMIES WITH TRYPOPHOBIA, YOU GON BE GOING THROUGH SOME SHIT WHILE WATCHING BLACK PANTHER. LOL
ken @manuika22

TO ALL MY HOMIES WITH TRYPOPHOBIA, YOU GON BE GOING THROUGH SOME SHIT WHILE WATCHING BLACK PANTHER. LOL

For those who have trypophobia. Be prepared if you're planning to watch Black Panther
Terence Tan ☜ @Terenceeeeeeeee

For those who have trypophobia. Be prepared if you're planning to watch Black Panther

Many were upset because all they wanted was to be able to stare at and appreciate Michael B. Jordan in peace.

black panther was immaculate other than the fact that I have trypophobia and couldn't stare at Michael b Jordan properly
수민 @zoominpark

black panther was immaculate other than the fact that I have trypophobia and couldn't stare at Michael b Jordan properly

I have Trypophobia, so it was really uncomfortable watching Michael B. Jordan in the #BlackPanther , sexy as he is… https://t.co/CWSvUQJDcK
Ciresse Barnido @cbarnido

I have Trypophobia, so it was really uncomfortable watching Michael B. Jordan in the #BlackPanther , sexy as he is… https://t.co/CWSvUQJDcK

wish i could appreciate michael b jordan more in black panther but i have trypophobia lmao
mani ✨ @amndamk

wish i could appreciate michael b jordan more in black panther but i have trypophobia lmao

Some were looking for solidarity with other trypophobes.

do people with trypophobia find michael b jordan’s chest in black panther uncomfortable because i low-key do
iana @yorgosIanthimos

do people with trypophobia find michael b jordan’s chest in black panther uncomfortable because i low-key do

bro am i the only who experienced some trypophobia shiz in black panther?
tortillas @Eliza_Lizzy

bro am i the only who experienced some trypophobia shiz in black panther?

so i typed in “black panther trypophobia” on twitter and im glad it's not just me who is triggered by MBJ's body.
Zy🌻 @zygee_

so i typed in “black panther trypophobia” on twitter and im glad it's not just me who is triggered by MBJ's body.

And some were willing to go to great lengths to not let trypophobia stop them from seeing the greatness that is Black Panther.

how does one with bad trypophobia mute and block very specific photos of Michael b Jordan in black panther pls send help
Mel @melvnieboo

how does one with bad trypophobia mute and block very specific photos of Michael b Jordan in black panther pls send help

So, my partner has Trypophobia and the villain of Black Panther has bumps on his skin that resemble holes so I’m go… https://t.co/gFYKLc8Bp4
Comandante☭🇵🇷 @cj_steez15

So, my partner has Trypophobia and the villain of Black Panther has bumps on his skin that resemble holes so I’m go… https://t.co/gFYKLc8Bp4

But whether you experience trypophobia or not, there's one thing we can all agree on: WAKANDA FOREVER.

WAKANDA FOREVER.
