26 Things You Should Know About Being Medicated For Mental Illness

"I suffered from severe anxiety and depression for most of my life, but didn't know what was going on for quite some time. I can remember having symptoms for about six years before I received an official diagnosis, and despite some pushback from my parents, I finally went on Lexapro about five years ago. Prior to the medication, I was an absolute wreck. My depression was truly consuming me in ways I didn't fully realize.

My most vivid memory was when I had been on my medication for about a month. I woke up one day, went to my mother and said, 'Mom, I finally feel normal again.' I was waking up every morning with a new outlook on life, like I had when I was a little kid. I finally feel like I can appreciate my life again, and actually participate instead of having my mental illnesses control me."

—oliviam48419a2f3