The New "Sex And The City" Is A Giant Bummer

In the highly anticipated limited series reprisal of Sex and the City, HBO Max’s And Just Like That…, nobody’s having a particularly good time — Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw least of all. Poor Carrie. By the end of the first episode, she’s suffered a couple of tragic losses — one more ambiguous, one sadly definitive — and she no longer knows what to do with herself. Though she’s apparently working on another book, it doesn’t seem as though writing remains a central focus of her life, which is a shame; her iconic voiceovers have been reduced to a single “And just like that…” at the end of every episode, with a short fill in the blank. (I won’t spoil it, but the first one is so shocking and stupid that I laughed aloud.) Instead of pouring herself into her column, 55-year-old Carrie is trying to up her social media game and get more candidly raunchy on a sex and gender podcast, her only recurring gig. She’s “representing the cisgender women” on the show, which is helmed by nonbinary comedian Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez), who is, unfortunately, not very funny. There aren’t a lot of laughs to be had in general throughout these first four episodes (two are streaming now on HBO Max, and the next two were made available to critics). At around 45 minutes long, they seem to fall more firmly on the drama side of the comedy-drama spectrum, whereas the original series kept installments short ’n sweet, and overall exuded more gaiety, more fun. At the beginning of the pandemic, I binged all of Sex and the City, for probably the fourth or fifth time in my life, and I felt immediately at home among a group of women who were always trying to make each other laugh, even and especially when times got hard. Of course, I didn’t feel too at home; escaping into a far more elegant and exciting universe than my own was also one of the series’ great draws. But as has been the case with other reboots from the past couple of years — Gossip Girl and The L Word come to mind — modernizing the original’s much-beloved and extremely glamorous world has for some reason meant making it drearier, more awkward, and overall less joyful to inhabit.

Like those other shows, And Just Like That… has a more diverse cast than its source material: four new characters are all people of color. But so far, they seem to exist mostly in service of the original white women. Che, for example, encourages Carrie to let her freak flag fly, provides a learning experience in gender diversity for Charlotte, and stirs some long-dormant sexual feelings in Miranda. (That last part I can get on board with, and not only because so many of us have wanted our favorite bossy short-haired lawyer to explore her queer side for ages now: Remember the “sex” in the original Sex and the City? I’d like to see some of that, please!!!) In my least favorite plotline, Miranda is taking classes for her master’s degree with Dr. Nya Wallace (Karen Pittman), and the two have become friends despite the fact that Miranda keeps dumping a bunch of bizarre racial microaggressions all over Nya whenever they interact. Neither am I a fan of Charlotte’s budding friendship with Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker), a documentary filmmaker who forces Charlotte to realize that she has no other Black friends. It feels true to both Miranda and Charlotte’s characters that they’d be clueless though well-meaning Karens on their respective journeys toward some sense of racial consciousness, but their blunders do not make for pleasant television.

