I've Watched Hundreds Of Hours Of “Real Housewives” During The Pandemic. I’m A New Woman.

From the bonkers Denise Richards takedown on Beverly Hills to Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard’s violent feud on Potomac , the Housewives franchise has kept me going during the pandemic — and thank god for that.

Bravo / Getty Images The ladies of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Before the pandemic, I’d never been much of a reality TV person. I don’t think I avoided it because I thought I was too good for it or anything — I love trash!! — but because I didn’t know where to even begin. There’s just so much of it. The Real Housewives universe is an empire made up of hundreds of episodes across dozens of cities and seasons. I feel like I have a good sense of my tastes and preferences when it comes to sitcoms and dramas and other fictionalized television, but reality TV is a universe unto itself. Of course this seems silly to me now — the energy and stakes required to simply pick a show, put it on, and see what I feel about it could not possibly be lower — but I’m somewhat of a perfectionist even when it comes to my TV watching habits. Perhaps I already knew that I couldn’t and wouldn’t be a casual Housewives consumer; that once I got on this train there’d be no debarking anytime soon — if ever. (That became clear to me after watching Bethenny Frankel yell “Go to sleep! GO TO SLEEP!!!!” at Kelly Killoren Bensimon on Scary Island.) If I was going to do this, I was gonna commit. I was going to do it right. Earlier this year, I dabbled in some dating shows, like Love Island and Married at First Sight, which I loved until I hit a wall and they just started to depress me. (Dating shows, after all, are ultimately about the desperate loneliness of the human condition.) A few friends of mine, including my colleague Alessa, one of the world’s preeminent Housewives scholars, told me that no other franchise (reality TV or otherwise) compares when it comes to drama, hilarity, humiliation, and tragedy. And suddenly, being trapped in the house for months on end offered me the opportunity to take on a new kind of commitment. And boy, have I committed. I’ve since burned through nearly all of the New York series and a good chunk of Atlanta, caught up on Beverly Hills just in time to see it go down the tubes by this season’s reunion, and now the prospect of a new episode of Real Housewives of Potomac on Sunday nights has given me reason to keep on keeping on throughout this hellish pandemic.



Some of my most trusted Housewivesheads told me that Potomac is slow going at first, but it’s become the best of the best of the franchise. Now, having torn through the previous four seasons and literally living for the fifth, currently airing, I’d go even further and say that this is some of the best television, reality or otherwise, I’ve ever seen. (And honey, I have seen a lot of television.) Bravo has so far emerged triumphant during the pandemic, which has shut down IRL production on shows and movies in Hollywood and across the country. The network was lucky enough to start off our nationwide lockdown with full seasons of some of their most passionately watched shows already in the can, including The Real Housewives of New York, Atlanta, and my crown jewel, Potomac; Housewivesheads rejoiced. The pandemic only caught up to the Wives by the time for reunions, which for Atlanta, Beverly Hills, and other Bravo shows took place over Zoom. According to my former colleague (and fellow Housewiveshead) Kate Aurthur, at Variety, the network’s ability to keep up seamless episode releases has resulted in record-high ratings among the coveted 18–49 and 25–54 demographic. For that group in primetime, Bravo is No. 2 overall, behind only TLC. The major Denise Richards drama is this year’s top-rated cable program on Wednesdays. Potomac isn’t doing as hot — despite this season’s top-tier drama, the series has been struggling to top 1 million live viewers after the season’s premiere. Which is honestly a little outrageous to me. If you’re mourning the ends of Beverly Hills or New York — or if you’re brand new to the Housewives universe — I’m here to tell you why you should start bingeing Potomac, like yesterday.

Bravo Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels, who are hardcore feuding on this season of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

“Reality television has always been about conflict and growth,” Aurthur points out in her piece on Bravo’s workings during the pandemic. “Casting people who make good TV, but aren’t too far over the ineffable line between being entertaining and being awful has always been difficult — never more so than today.” Potomac is a newer installment of the Housewives franchise, having premiered in 2016 on Bravo. The series follows the lives of women living in Potomac, Maryland, an area of the country that definitely doesn’t have the built-in name recognition of places like New York or Atlanta. It seems like such a random choice because it’s actually Bravo’s second attempt to build a series around the Washington, DC, area; The Real Housewives of D.C., which aired in 2010, was canceled after one season. The first season of Potomac averaged just over 2 million viewers, making it the most-watched first season of the franchise since Beverly Hills in 2010. Like Atlanta, the Potomac cast is made up entirely of Black women, which adds rich racial and cultural dimensions to the usual Housewives themes of money, class, mommy issues, mental health, and marital woes. The current cast is made up of Ashley Darby and Candiace Dillard, both former beauty pageant queens; Karen Huger, the self-proclaimed “grand dame” of Potomac; Gizelle Bryant, a socialite and ex-wife of a megachurch pastor; Robyn Dixon, an entrepreneur who, like Gizelle, is also currently dating her ex-husband; newcomer Wendy Osefo, a professor and political analyst; and Monique Samuels, who’s just spent about $200,000 trying to get her mommy blog/podcast empire off the ground. One of the first season’s recurring conversations centers around cast member Katie Rost, who’s biracial and identifies as such, and whether or not she also considers herself Black. Two of the other cast members, Gizelle and Robyn, are lighter-skinned than Katie (the Green-Eyed Bandits, they’re eventually dubbed) and take offense when Katie suggests they’re probably multiracial as well. During one fight, Katie tells Robyn she should get her ancestry checked out, and Robyn responds with bafflement, saying that she has no direct white ancestors. In a later season (Katie was fired after the first), Robyn revealed that she’d taken a DNA test that told her she was 59% European. She posted on Instagram at the time that “most African Americans will have some percentage of European ancestry” due to the slave trade, but “now that I know that I am 59% European, am I all of a sudden going to consider myself ‘mixed’ or ‘biracial’??? HELL NO!!! I was raised in a proud black family and will always be a proud black woman!!!” Katie, in response, tweeted that she was “pissed off” she didn’t have an opportunity to address the new revelations on the show, and that Robyn had “shamed me and my children season 1 for being mixed. It hurt me! It's a colorism issue left unresolved.” An “issue left unresolved” is a good way to describe many of the Housewives dramas, which so often go deeper than the surface-level petty bullshit to reveal profound, and profoundly human, anxieties about identity and belonging. These ladies are messy, and it’s fun, of course, to delight in the messiness, but watching them contend with complicated questions about everything from race to consent to emotional abuse actually makes Housewives a fascinating and even quite challenging watch. Maybe viewers without psychosexual issues of their own can binge these shows purely for lighthearted entertainment purposes, but for me (and, I’d wager, most of its most ardent fans) the pleasures afforded from a deliciously delivered one-liner pushes right up against the pains of watching hours’ and hours’ worth of someone’s deepest insecurities be laid bare for a national audience. One minute you’re laughing at somebody’s cruel bit of shade; the next you’re feeling devastated for its victim, who, all her privileges aside, is clearly just as messed up and broken as the rest of us.



This formula — the pleasures and the pains — works best when you actually have reason to root for these women. Or at least for some of them, some of the time. For me, and for a lot of other Beverly Hills fans, what was once one of the best series of the franchise started to sour when pretty much everyone on the cast morphed into the worst version of themselves. After the recent departure of queen of reality TV and “original mean girl” Lisa Vanderpump, who claims she’d been unjustly ostracized by a bunch of “bitches,” it seems as though Kyle Richards had taken her place in the just-concluded 10th season. Kyle, an OG Housewife, earned public favor early on for being a more down-to-earth version of her fellow cast members. She’s always been portrayed as having a good relationship with her four daughters and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, ranked one of the franchise’s hottest Househusbands. You know, just a cool, regular mom! She’s also grown far richer, thanks in part to Mauricio’s real estate business. And whether she’s just gotten too big for her britches after surviving 10 seasons relatively unscathed, or her incredible wealth has insulated her from any remotely relatable issues — or some combination of the two — even longtime Kyle apologists have grown tired of her this season. She and other Wives I’ve also liked more often than I’ve disliked them (including the utterly shameless Lisa Rinna, a soap star and QVC big-timer, and looks-turner/fledgling pop star Erika Girardi) annoyed and disappointed me in their seasonlong vendetta against newcomer Denise Richards, who was accused by former cast member Brandi Glanville (perhaps the biggest, brattiest mess in Housewives herstory) of sleeping with her. The whole torrid affair stank of gay panic, and even season highlights like seeing Denise’s incredibly hunky husband Aaron Phypers talking about electromagnetic frequencies and his theories about alternative methods to cure cancer — for which he and Denise think they’re being followed by vindictive competitors — couldn’t make up for a season that devolved into an everybody-against-Denise brawl in which her refusal to admit to her affair with Brandi somehow made her completely uncredible as a friend, even to her longtime buddy Lisa Rinna. (Personally the cancer stuff is more of a credibility issue, for me.) Having trouble keeping up here? I know it’s a lot — but trust me, just dive in and you’ll pick it all up right quick.

Bravo Some of the ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.