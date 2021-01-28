"The Real Housewives" Has A Lesbian Problem

Even before Braunwyn Windham-Burke came out, most of her RHOC castmates weren’t exactly supportive of her attraction to women. Why is the franchise still condoning so much casual homophobia?

Bravo L-R: Emily Simpson, Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, and Gina Kirschenheiter.

Being a Real Housewives fan means striking a tricky balance. In order to indulge in the franchise’s many pleasures — ranking husbands from sort of horrible to full-blown nightmares, drinking up every ridiculous fight and increasingly unhinged accusation — you must also steel yourself against everything that’s so fucked up about it. And I don’t mean fucked up in a “reality TV rots your brain” sort of way. The surface-level stuff may seem asinine to nonviewers, but real Bravoheads know that underneath all the pettiness is a fascinating and even profound exploration of what it means to love, forgive, and belong. These women attempting to perform their own idealized version of themselves — rich, successful, ageless, perfect wives and mothers — might be doing it all with more money and power than we are, but their anxieties (and even delusions) are really just fun house mirror reflections of our own. Still, there is a dark side to the Housewives universe, which, of course, centers on wealthy (or apparently wealthy) women, their obscene spending, and their frequently retrograde ideas about sex and marriage (not to mention politics and human rights). One of the franchise’s driving inquiries is the extent to which its cast members do, or don’t, live up to a traditional housewife fantasy. And more importantly: What does one woman’s particular brand of wifedom — and the pressures surrounding it — mean for her social standing? Though the Housewives cast members have found ways to fight about virtually everything (from a stuffed bunny rabbit to a hat with fake poop on it), some of the most iconic moments of the franchise have been blowups about somebody’s marriage: Think Lisa Rinna smashing a wine glass on Beverly Hills when Kim Richards threatened to talk shit about her husband Harry Hamlin. So many of the women on any given series are called time and time again to defend their romantic relationships against accusations from their dubious, catty castmates, whether because of a steep age gap, à la Erika Jayne, or because the dude is just plain unlikable (alleged predator Michael Darby on Potomac, controlling asshole Kordell Stewart on Atlanta, medical records-forger Brooks Ayers on Orange County). Sometimes it feels like Housewives really boils down to Divorce Watch, and none more so than the original, Real Housewives of Orange County. Who will survive the curse of the vow renewal, and who on RHOC specifically will beat the odds of the area’s astronomical 72% divorce rate? There was the conservative Christian who insists that because Eve was made from Adam’s rib she should therefore be subservient to her man (Alexis Bellino, who ultimately, surprise, ended up divorced). On the other side of the spectrum, perhaps most infamously, we have the modern business-owning woman who works hard, plays hard, and has no time or real desire to invest in her longtime marriage (OG castmate Vicki Gunvalson, whose adamant defenses of her cancer-faking boyfriend Brooks in later seasons destroyed most of her friendships and ultimately planted the seeds of her ouster from the show). Braunwyn Windham-Burke, who joined RHOC for its 14th season in 2019, at first seemed like yet another typical blonde Orange County wife, if a little unusual for her particularly large family. But the mother of seven sends shockwaves through the rest of the cast when, in a post-drinking hot tub scene, she admits that she and her husband, Sean, have the occasional threesome. (Later, at the end of Season 15, she came out as a lesbian.) It saddened me to watch Braunwyn initially frame this confession as a “gift” she gives her husband for his “monument birthdays,” like his 40th, thus de-emphasizing her own agency and desire.

Bravo Braunwyn breaks down during the Real Housewives of Orange County season 15 reunion.

But even under cover of being a generous and accommodating wife, Braunwyn is still met with shock and even repulsion from her fellow Housewives castmates for, as Vicki later puts it, inviting another woman into her marital bed. “I think it’s disgusting,” Vicki specifies during what, unbeknownst to her at the time, would be her last reunion (for now, at least). We all know that Vicki is a hypocritical monster — the kind of woman who endlessly moralizes about how the other cast members should be better “role models,” despite her own divorces, affairs, and general history of sloppy, drunken behavior. But even Gina Kirschenheiter, who would later become one of Braunwyn’s only defenders among the cast, jokes in a talking head interview that threesomes sound like a good way to get an STD. Being anti-threesome isn’t necessarily anti-queer, but my internal alarms started pinging nonetheless. Anti-gay prejudice certainly wouldn’t be out of the question for these women, especially Vicki, who once told a guy he didn’t “look” gay, has said she just “doesn’t get” drag, and, most egregiously of all, spread rumors about her now–former best friend Tamra Judge’s husband, Eddie, being secretly into men. All of this is to say that I wasn’t expecting much from these ladies in terms of progressivism and worldliness, but I was disappointed nonetheless. When Tamra and Emily Simpson start asking Braunwyn questions in the hot tub, they seem like they are fishing for sordid details — “Where do you find the other girl, Craigslist?” Emily asks — rather than trying to better understand their new friend. Meanwhile Braunwyn defends herself by insisting that she’s “definitely straight”; she just likes to make out with girls occasionally. Oof. How many legions of queer women have told their less-than-accepting straight friends this exact lie before coming out? I definitely did, in an attempt to believe it myself. The power of compulsory heterosexuality is so breathtakingly strong that many of us who are now mostly or even exclusively attracted to women spent years convincing ourselves otherwise. All women, even in a supposedly postfeminist era, grow up learning that we should structure our lives around men, that husbands and children are the only things that will give our lives meaning. I could easily see myself having taken a path like Braunwyn’s, marrying young, having a bunch of babies, and wondering whether I’m not attracted to my husband in the way so many women are apparently not attracted to their husbands or if my bone-deep dissatisfaction is somehow a different kind. In Season 15, Braunwyn says that one of the reasons she kept getting pregnant, at least on a subconscious level, was because she wouldn’t be able to drink during those months — she identifies as an alcoholic and is now nearly a year sober — but I wouldn’t be surprised if another one of those subconscious reasons was that pregnancy was a way to occupy her body and mind in ways that would distract her from really dealing with her sexuality. When she was still drinking, her attraction to girls could be passed off as drunken, meaningless titillation. She even had a couple of steamy on-camera moments during Season 14 with Tamra — which, for a longtime Tamra hater turned stan and lover of matchy-matchy femme lesbian aesthetics, was extraordinarily exciting!!! Even if the Braunwyn/Tamra moments were largely written off as the sort of wild party-girl antics for public (read: male) consumption, rather than anything genuinely queer. (Vicki found their makeouts disgusting, of course.) Braunwyn spends much of Season 15 mostly owning up to her shit, apologizing for the things she did when she was still drinking. That doesn’t mean she’s been a saint — when accused of spreading gossip, she’ll often throw the other Housewife with whom she’d been gossiping under the bus. But in the grand scheme of bad Housewife behavior, Braunwyn’s is a pretty mild case (especially before Shannon’s revelation in Part 1 of the reunion that Braunwyn, before she was sober, once offered her teenage daughter drugs).

Bravo Tamra and Braunwyn's drunken makeout.