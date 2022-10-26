"Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills" Has Too Many Villains

It’s been another weird, rocky season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The so-called Fox Force Five, an alliance of old-guard cast members that includes Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne Girardi, and Lisa Rinna, might finally be crumbling after a four-season reign, and most fans seem ready to say good riddance. The group is all white and skews older than the cast’s three newcomers, two of whom are women of color. I hate to put this thought out into the universe, but I worry that Beverly Hills, a crown jewel of the franchise, might be poised to go the way of The Real Housewives of New York, which “has almost become a commentary on white women’s cluelessness about racism,” culture writer Alessa Dominguez notes in a 2021 piece for BuzzFeed News about how The Real Housewives got political.

New York in particular had gotten so disastrously unwatchable that Bravo was forced to get creative; they’re overhauling the series with a brand-new cast as well as a separate spinoff “legacy” showcase featuring a mix of current and ex-New York wives. Meanwhile, Beverly Hills is chugging along with the same increasingly odious old-timers. They get the most screen time, seats closest to host Andy Cohen during reunions (deeply significant, supposedly, indicating who Andy deems most central to the show), and seemingly favorable treatment by producers — all despite fans’ growing resentment. Former model and current QVC queen Lisa Rinna was recently booed at BravoCon amid calls for her firing (she flipped the crowd the finger). Andy, for his part, hasn’t answered whether Rinna’s contract will be renewed, telling fans to “let the reunions play out.”

We’ve now seen two out of three of those reunion episodes, and Rinna, alongside her newish bestie Erika Jayne — whose husband remains embroiled in a nasty lawsuit alleging he stole from clients he’d represented in huge civil lawsuits, including orphans and burn victims — is nastier than ever. Fans are outraged at her continually cruel behavior toward lone Black cast member Garcelle Beauvais, on display in the most recent episode when Rinna, Erika, and even Andy laughed at Rinna’s having thrown Garcelle’s memoir in the trash over Erika’s Instagram stories. (Andy has since apologized).

Against this ugly backdrop comes the humbly sneakered, peace-declaring Kathy Hilton, a friend of the wives whose increased presence in recent seasons has charmed and comforted fans, myself included. Kathy, wife of real estate magnate Richard Hilton and mother of socialites Nicky and Paris, is both stupidly rich and delightfully daffy. You might think she’s down to earth because, unlike the other housewives, she often dresses like the Midwestern grandmothers you see wandering around Walmart, down to the slogan-forward T-shirts. But you’d be forgetting her extravagant house, for one thing, and the extent to which she’s sought to control her family’s image in the public eye. But Kathy keeps whatever those desires may be pretty well hidden, and the snippets of her personality we do see are mostly that of a brazenly no-nonsense, pleasantly eccentric prankster. And because she doesn’t need the show the way other cast members do, she can call things as she sees them and say what’s really on her mind.

This whole bumpy season has been leading up to tonight’s final reunion episode, promised to be an earth-shattering showdown between Kathy and Lisa Rinna. We’ll finally hear Kathy address, at length, the season’s most explosive bit of drama — all of which, confusingly and EXTREMELY annoyingly, happened off-camera.