“Jackass Forever” Hits That Sweet Spot Of Millennial Nostalgia

In the opening scene of Jackass Forever — the latest, and allegedly last, round of these guys’ escapades — people are sitting outside of a busy restaurant on a city street when a Godzillalike monster begins to attack. After a minute of buildings burning and chaos reigning, the camera zooms out to reveal what we all, unfortunately, knew already, which was that the Godzilla is actually stunt performer and original cast member Chris Pontius’s dick, painted green and decorated to look like a murderous lizard. He shoves it through the streets of a model city, which is then edited into shots of a real-life one, where we meet the rest of the cast as they attain their first rounds of injuries. The boys are certainly older, definitely none the wiser, and, best of all, they’re comfortingly familiar. Knoxville in particular has refused to let the original punk spirit of Jackass die, remaining decked out in Dickies, high-top Chuck Taylors, Ray-Bans, and vintage T-shirts layered over long-sleeve henleys, paired with hair that’s still spiky but newly gray, which he’s finally embraced. (He looks amazing.)

It’s an opening scene that befits a franchise known for increasingly off-the-rails introductions, especially one whose stars have never been afraid to whip it out. New cast member Sean "Poopies" McInerney — a surfer and YouTuber who was bitten by a shark in an ill-fated stunt last year, and who allegedly got his nickname because he once pooped in the street — confesses in the closing credits sequence that the most intimidating thing about joining Jackass was having to show it all on camera “to the whole world.” But that, perhaps even more so than being willing to provoke a deadly animal or shove a firecracker up your ass, is the cast’s most sacred duty.

In the Hollywood Reporter oral history, Pontius said that they were “never afraid to have fun,” even if that included doing things with their naked bodies that might provoke the public’s gay panic. “Especially at that time, people were really afraid of anything they’d be called gay for, and there are people who put gay people in the same category as child molesters and perverts,” he said. “And we never bought into that. We just wanted to have fun and push our own envelopes and shock ourselves and make ourselves laugh.” Remembering when he rollerbladed with a jockstrap on, he said, “people actually wanted to beat me up for that.”

As a social justice warrior teen who refused to watch even a minute of Jackass, I probably would have thought that these tattooed masculine men wearing wigs and sparkly thongs while dancing in the street, as Pontius in particular is wont to do, were making fun of gay and trans people. For their part, the guys never thought of it that way. In a 2010 story for Vanity Fair, when the cast was promoting Jackass 3D, reporter Eric Spitznagel mentions that “there’s a lot of half-naked men in Jackass, and a lot of anal play and nipple torture and testicle touching.” He asks Knoxville and Steve-O: “Is it possible that Jackass is at least a smidge gay?”

Their answers:

Knoxville: I’m offended you just said a smidge! Spitznagel: It’s more than a smidge? Knoxville: We’re over here sitting on rainbows and you say a smidge. Spitznagel: You’re a gay pride parade waiting to happen? Knoxville: We’re a gay pride parade that’s happening! And in 3-D! Spitznagel: It’s not just homoerotic tension? Knoxville: No, man, it’s all about release with us.

Steve-O: We always thought it was funny to force a heterosexual MTV generation to deal with all of our thongs and homoerotic humor. In many ways, all our gay humor has been a humanitarian attack against homophobia. We’ve been trying to rid the world of homophobia for years, and I think gay people really dig it too.

Whether or not you believe their stated intentions, keep in mind that this was back in 2010, when anything even suggestively queer was far less likely to make it to broadcast television than it is today. Jackass 2, from 2006, had John Waters in it!

Though American culture and its acceptance of queer people has changed a lot in the last 20 years, Jackass hasn’t changed a bit, in the sense that the new movie is still just as blatantly gay as any of its predecessors. Two guys squeeze their dicks between hard plastic sheets and play ping-pong with the resulting paddles. A buck naked Steve-O attaches a queen bee to his dick, which is swarmed and then stung by hundreds more bees. Pontius gets punched in the nuts by a hunky heavyweight champion. Lots of guys do lots of stuff with each other’s penises, and the resulting laughter and joyful crying into each other’s chests is their great release.